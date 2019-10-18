SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies of Class Action and Deadline: November 29, 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Waitr Holdings Inc. (“Waitr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WTRH) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Waitr securities between May 17, 2019 and August 8, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or pursuant or traceable to Waitr’s November 2018 going public transaction with Landcadia or in its May 2019 secondary public offering (“SPO”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/wtrh.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not on the verge of profitability; (2) it was not true that the Company was providing its services at a sustainable low take rate established at 15%; (3) it was not true that Waitr was able to extract efficiencies from its full time fixed-rate labor force that was purported to allow the Company to offer its services at a lower rate than competitors; (4) its software provided little or no competitive advantages and what first-mover advantage the Company claimed existed, was quickly squandered by the inability to obtain sophisticated high-level programmers and software engineers who could enable Waitr to refine and develop the software necessary to stay competitive in its market; (5) it was not true that Waitr maintained an adequate system of internal controls so as to report and eliminate material conflicts of interest; and (6) as a result, Waitr’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/wtrh or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Waitr you have until November 29, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com