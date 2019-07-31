Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders – UBNK, ACIA, TOWR, MCRN

07/31/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that it is investigating the following companies:

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK)

The investigation concerns whether United Financial and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of United Financial to People’s United Financial, Inc. for 0.875 shares of People’s United stock for each United Financial share. If you are a United Financial shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/united-financial-bancorp-inc-ubnk-stock-merger-peoples-united/.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA)

The investigation concerns whether Acacia and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Acacia to Cisco Systems, Inc. for $70.00 per share. If you are an Acacia shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/acacia-communications-inc-acia-merger-stock-cisco/.

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR)

The investigation concerns whether Tower and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Tower to Autokiniton Global Group for $31.00 per share. If you are a Tower shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tower-international-inc-towr-merger-stock-autokiniton-global-agg/.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN)

The investigation concerns whether Milacron and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Milacron to Hillenbrand, Inc. for $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron common stock. If you are a Milacron shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/milacron-holdings-corp-mcrn-merger-stock-hillenbrand/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
