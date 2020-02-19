Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether The Sale Of These Companies Is Fair To Shareholders – NTGN, FSB, CSFL, DLPH

02/19/2020 | 06:41pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN)
The investigation concerns whether Neon and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Neon to BioNTech SE for 0.063 American Depositary Shares of BioNTech for each share of Neon. If you are a Neon shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/neon-therapeutics-inc-ntgn-stock-merger-biontech/.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB)
The investigation concerns whether Franklin Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Franklin Financial to FB Financial for 0.9650 shares of FB Financial common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial. If you are a Franklin Financial shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/franklin-financial-network-inc-fsb-stock-merger-fb-financial/.

CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL)
The investigation concerns whether CenterState and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of CenterState to South State for 0.3001 shares of South State common stock for each share of CenterState. If you are a CenterState shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/centerstate-bank-corporation-csfl-stock-merger-south-state/.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)
The investigation concerns whether Delphi Technologies and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Delphi Technologies to BorgWarner Inc. If you are a Delphi Technologies shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/delphi-technologies-plc-dlph-stock-merger-borgwarner/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
