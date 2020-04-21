Log in
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Occidental Petroleum Corporation's Directors for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – OXY

04/21/2020 | 10:23am EDT

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating the board of directors of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (“Occidental”) (NYSE: OXY) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Occidental and its shareholders.  If you are an Occidental shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Occidental’s board of directors (the “Board”) breached their fiduciary duties to Occidental and its shareholders in connection with recent Board actions and whether Occidental has suffered damages as a result.

What You Can Do

If you are an Occidental shareholder, you may have legal claims against Occidental and its directors.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
