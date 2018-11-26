SHI Achieves Premier Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SHI International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions providers, announced today at AWS re:Invent 2018 that the company has achieved Premier Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). AWS re:Invent 2018 is being held from November 26-30, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Achieving APN Premier Consulting Partner status differentiates SHI as an APN Partner that demonstrates expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

“Ever since organizations began moving data and applications to the cloud, SHI has been expanding our ability to support those efforts by training our people, refining our tools, and developing processes to assist customers on their journey,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “Being named an APN Premier Consulting Partner validates our breadth of expertise and offers SHI new tools and resources to help customers take advantage of the full spectrum of AWS services.”

To become APN Premier Consulting Partners, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. APN Premier Consulting Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

As an APN Premier Consulting Partner, SHI can extend to its customers more dedicated resources from AWS, allowing the company to further drive innovation and thought leadership in the market. In 2017, SHI became an AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner, establishing its ability to manage highly dynamic and automated workloads, scale up or down according to demand, and use new technologies that give visibility into a customer’s full environment, including application performance and monitoring tools that scale instantly to adjust to changes in workloads being monitored. This year, SHI announced its VMware Cloud on AWS offering, allowing SHI’s Cloud and Innovative Solutions team to help customers run applications across vSphere-based cloud environments with full access to AWS.

