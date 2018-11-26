SHI Achieves Premier Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SHI
International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions
providers, announced today at AWS re:Invent 2018 that the company has
achieved Premier Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services
(AWS) Partner Network (APN). AWS re:Invent 2018 is being held from
November 26-30, 2018 in Las Vegas.
Achieving APN Premier Consulting Partner status differentiates SHI as an
APN Partner that demonstrates expertise and notable success in helping
customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads
on AWS.
“Ever since organizations began moving data and applications to the
cloud, SHI has been expanding our ability to support those efforts by
training our people, refining our tools, and developing processes to
assist customers on their journey,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of
SHI. “Being named an APN Premier Consulting Partner validates our
breadth of expertise and offers SHI new tools and resources to help
customers take advantage of the full spectrum of AWS services.”
To become APN Premier Consulting Partners, companies must complete a
rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications,
must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS,
and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on
AWS. APN Premier Consulting Partners also have a strong team of AWS
Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in
project management and professional services.
As an APN Premier Consulting Partner, SHI can extend to its customers
more dedicated resources from AWS, allowing the company to further drive
innovation and thought leadership in the market. In 2017, SHI became an
AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner, establishing its ability to
manage highly dynamic and automated workloads, scale up or down
according to demand, and use new technologies that give visibility into
a customer’s full environment, including application performance and
monitoring tools that scale instantly to adjust to changes in workloads
being monitored. This year, SHI announced its VMware Cloud on AWS
offering, allowing SHI’s Cloud and Innovative Solutions team to help
customers run applications across vSphere-based cloud environments with
full access to AWS.
For more information on SHI, please visit www.shi.com
and blog.shi.com.
ABOUT SHI
Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is a $8.5 billion+ global
provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry's
most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume
licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT
services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate,
Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 4,000
employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned
Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 8th among CRN's
Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers. For
more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.
