SHI Achieves Premier Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

11/26/2018 | 03:06pm CET

SHI International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions providers, announced today at AWS re:Invent 2018 that the company has achieved Premier Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). AWS re:Invent 2018 is being held from November 26-30, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Achieving APN Premier Consulting Partner status differentiates SHI as an APN Partner that demonstrates expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

“Ever since organizations began moving data and applications to the cloud, SHI has been expanding our ability to support those efforts by training our people, refining our tools, and developing processes to assist customers on their journey,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “Being named an APN Premier Consulting Partner validates our breadth of expertise and offers SHI new tools and resources to help customers take advantage of the full spectrum of AWS services.”

To become APN Premier Consulting Partners, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. APN Premier Consulting Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

As an APN Premier Consulting Partner, SHI can extend to its customers more dedicated resources from AWS, allowing the company to further drive innovation and thought leadership in the market. In 2017, SHI became an AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner, establishing its ability to manage highly dynamic and automated workloads, scale up or down according to demand, and use new technologies that give visibility into a customer’s full environment, including application performance and monitoring tools that scale instantly to adjust to changes in workloads being monitored. This year, SHI announced its VMware Cloud on AWS offering, allowing SHI’s Cloud and Innovative Solutions team to help customers run applications across vSphere-based cloud environments with full access to AWS.

For more information on SHI, please visit www.shi.com and blog.shi.com.

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is a $8.5 billion+ global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry's most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 4,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 8th among CRN's Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers. For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

Press Resources

SHI Corporate Website: http://www.SHI.com
SHI Blog: http://blog.SHI.com
SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl


© Business Wire 2018
