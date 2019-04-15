SHI Acquires Corporate Training Group, Inc. to Expand Employee, Customer Training

SHI International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions providers, has acquired Corporate Training Group, Inc. (CTG). The deal enables SHI to better equip customers with the skills and knowledge to increase adoption and consumption of technology, as well as to grow and retain SHI’s highly skilled talent base. After a 15-year partnership with CTG, SHI decided to acquire the full-service training organization to meet growing demand for training everyone from IT professionals to end users, which ultimately enables customers to increase their return on investment in technology.

Founded in 1991, CTG serves a global list of customers from its Iselin, New Jersey headquarters using live instructor-led classroom sessions, live online webinars, and self-paced e-learning courses. CTG is known for its ability to customize training to a particular organization based on its schedule and desired learning outcomes, often developing micro-sessions that are more effective than the typical cookie-cutter all-day training.

“Like SHI, CTG is a certified woman-owned business, and we’re proud to have provided all of SHI’s internal training and served its many customers for 15 years,” said Lisa Eyerkuss, President of Corporate Training Group, Inc. “Through this acquisition, we will be able to offer all of our clients more complete technology solutions, and SHI will now be able to offer training as part of its world-class service.”

As part of the acquisition, CTG will maintain its Iselin, New Jersey headquarters, and fold all of its employees into SHI—customers will see no disruption in service. Lisa Eyerkuss will work closely with SHI’s HR team moving forward to grow its internal training program. Rob Eyerkuss III, who has worked at CTG for 10 years, will take on a new leadership role at SHI as the Senior Director of the Corporate Training Group within SHI’s Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). He will align training into SHI’s core business and drive world-class training solutions for all of SHI’s customers.

“SHI has always prided itself on its ability to deliver value to customers in the form of technology and services,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “Now we’re redoubling our efforts to aid customers’ technology adoption through training to provide another avenue for customer success. Acclimating users and IT professionals to their new technology can improve their overall return on investment while boosting employee productivity and morale. In addition, by expanding our internal training, we can ensure we have the most knowledgeable team advising and serving customers.”

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is a $10 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry's most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 4,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 8th among CRN's Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers. For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

