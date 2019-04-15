SHI Acquires Corporate Training Group, Inc. to Expand Employee, Customer Training

SHI
International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions
providers, has acquired Corporate Training Group, Inc. (CTG). The deal
enables SHI to better equip customers with the skills and knowledge to
increase adoption and consumption of technology, as well as to grow and
retain SHI’s highly skilled talent base. After a 15-year partnership
with CTG, SHI decided to acquire the full-service training organization
to meet growing demand for training everyone from IT professionals to
end users, which ultimately enables customers to increase their return
on investment in technology.
Founded in 1991, CTG serves a global list of customers from its Iselin,
New Jersey headquarters using live instructor-led classroom sessions,
live online webinars, and self-paced e-learning courses. CTG is known
for its ability to customize training to a particular organization based
on its schedule and desired learning outcomes, often developing
micro-sessions that are more effective than the typical cookie-cutter
all-day training.
“Like SHI, CTG is a certified woman-owned business, and we’re proud to
have provided all of SHI’s internal training and served its many
customers for 15 years,” said Lisa Eyerkuss, President of Corporate
Training Group, Inc. “Through this acquisition, we will be able to offer
all of our clients more complete technology solutions, and SHI will now
be able to offer training as part of its world-class service.”
As part of the acquisition, CTG will maintain its Iselin, New Jersey
headquarters, and fold all of its employees into SHI—customers will see
no disruption in service. Lisa Eyerkuss will work closely with SHI’s HR
team moving forward to grow its internal training program. Rob Eyerkuss
III, who has worked at CTG for 10 years, will take on a new leadership
role at SHI as the Senior Director of the Corporate Training Group
within SHI’s Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). He will align training
into SHI’s core business and drive world-class training solutions for
all of SHI’s customers.
“SHI has always prided itself on its ability to deliver value to
customers in the form of technology and services,” said Thai Lee,
President and CEO of SHI. “Now we’re redoubling our efforts to aid
customers’ technology adoption through training to provide another
avenue for customer success. Acclimating users and IT professionals to
their new technology can improve their overall return on investment
while boosting employee productivity and morale. In addition, by
expanding our internal training, we can ensure we have the most
knowledgeable team advising and serving customers.”
