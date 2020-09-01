SHI International : Enhances Digital Transformation, IT Modernization Capabilities Through Strategic Partnership With mLogica

New strategic partnership bolsters SHI’s cloud modernization, hyperscale big data, and managed services offerings for customers worldwide

SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has made a strategic investment in mLogica to accelerate the development of digital transformation technologies and cloud services offered by both organizations. As businesses seek the most efficient and productive path to modernizing their IT, this partnership enables SHI to more fully support those efforts.

Under the terms of the strategic agreement, SHI and mLogica will go to market together to help their customers migrate legacy databases, applications, and platforms to the cloud; embrace the benefits of big data analytics; and optimize the performance of their IT infrastructure, including databases and applications, with a full-stack managed services program.

“Over the last five years, SHI has invested aggressively to develop a range of professional and managed services capabilities, and we’ve seen revenue grow 54% in the past year,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “This clear evolution of the SHI brand better positions us as a services delivery partner to help customers meet infrastructure and cloud goals. The partnership with mLogica further strengthens that portfolio of services and gives SHI the ability to meet a broader set of customer needs as they migrate away from legacy infrastructure, make their data work harder and smarter, and continually optimize their IT environment.”

The technology and services partnership with mLogica builds on SHI’s long-standing strategic relationships with technology vendors, including Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, IBM, and VMware. SHI has strengthened its ability to help joint customers adapt to changing needs and seize new market opportunities by taking advantage of next-generation infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and application modernization. Using technologies developed by mLogica and already in use across some of the world’s largest organizations, SHI will empower customers to realize their cloud goals faster, with less disruption and risk, and at a lower total cost.

“Since 2004, we’ve forged strong relationships with enterprise technology vendors and systems integrators, helping some of the world’s most complex organizations migrate their mission-critical legacy environments,” said Amit Okhandiar, President and CEO of mLogica. “SHI lives and breathes that same mission, making it an outstanding partner as we develop innovative approaches to big data, IT modernization, database services, and operational efficiencies. Together with SHI, we will deliver the tools, services, and expertise customers need to modernize their technology and achieve their business goals.”

Under the terms of the agreement, SHI will receive full access to the technologies developed by mLogica and will be authorized to deliver services both outright and in partnership with mLogica.

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 10th among CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

ABOUT MLOGICA

Founded by professionals from leading technologies organizations, including Sybase, SAP, Oracle, Informix, IBM, etc., mLogica specializes in migrating heterogeneous, complex, legacy on premise databases (Mainframe and Distributed) to the Cloud using our automated database and application translation and hardening software (AMS), hyperscale (Petabyte+) Big Data Software (MCAP), and software driven (MTRAK) Managed Services programs.

For more information, visit https://www.mlogica.com.

