Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHI International : Enhances Digital Transformation, IT Modernization Capabilities Through Strategic Partnership With mLogica

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 09:04am EDT

New strategic partnership bolsters SHI’s cloud modernization, hyperscale big data, and managed services offerings for customers worldwide

SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has made a strategic investment in mLogica to accelerate the development of digital transformation technologies and cloud services offered by both organizations. As businesses seek the most efficient and productive path to modernizing their IT, this partnership enables SHI to more fully support those efforts.

Under the terms of the strategic agreement, SHI and mLogica will go to market together to help their customers migrate legacy databases, applications, and platforms to the cloud; embrace the benefits of big data analytics; and optimize the performance of their IT infrastructure, including databases and applications, with a full-stack managed services program.

“Over the last five years, SHI has invested aggressively to develop a range of professional and managed services capabilities, and we’ve seen revenue grow 54% in the past year,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “This clear evolution of the SHI brand better positions us as a services delivery partner to help customers meet infrastructure and cloud goals. The partnership with mLogica further strengthens that portfolio of services and gives SHI the ability to meet a broader set of customer needs as they migrate away from legacy infrastructure, make their data work harder and smarter, and continually optimize their IT environment.”

The technology and services partnership with mLogica builds on SHI’s long-standing strategic relationships with technology vendors, including Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, IBM, and VMware. SHI has strengthened its ability to help joint customers adapt to changing needs and seize new market opportunities by taking advantage of next-generation infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and application modernization. Using technologies developed by mLogica and already in use across some of the world’s largest organizations, SHI will empower customers to realize their cloud goals faster, with less disruption and risk, and at a lower total cost.

“Since 2004, we’ve forged strong relationships with enterprise technology vendors and systems integrators, helping some of the world’s most complex organizations migrate their mission-critical legacy environments,” said Amit Okhandiar, President and CEO of mLogica. “SHI lives and breathes that same mission, making it an outstanding partner as we develop innovative approaches to big data, IT modernization, database services, and operational efficiencies. Together with SHI, we will deliver the tools, services, and expertise customers need to modernize their technology and achieve their business goals.”

Under the terms of the agreement, SHI will receive full access to the technologies developed by mLogica and will be authorized to deliver services both outright and in partnership with mLogica.

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 10th among CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

ABOUT MLOGICA

Founded by professionals from leading technologies organizations, including Sybase, SAP, Oracle, Informix, IBM, etc., mLogica specializes in migrating heterogeneous, complex, legacy on premise databases (Mainframe and Distributed) to the Cloud using our automated database and application translation and hardening software (AMS), hyperscale (Petabyte+) Big Data Software (MCAP), and software driven (MTRAK) Managed Services programs.

For more information, visit https://www.mlogica.com.

Press Resources

SHI Corporate Website: http://www.SHI.com
SHI Blog: http://blog.SHI.com
SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aIHS MARKIT : Russia's manufacturing PMI back in the black, rising to 51.1 in August
AQ
09:16aREJLERS : divests Embriq and focuses on accelerating growth in the core engineering business
AQ
09:16aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : expands 5G network to 50 markets, but consumer adoption will take time
AQ
09:16aHP INC. : - Unprecedented Global Growth in Flexible Packaging Drives Significant Expansion of ePac and HP Indigo Fleet
AQ
09:16aAdamas Appoints Anna Richo to Board of Directors
GL
09:16aFree Flow, Inc. (FFLO) Announces Conditional Lease Financing Commitment of $5.5 Million for Subsidiary's Scrap Metal Processing Plant
GL
09:16aIRI : Appoints Consumer Analytics Veteran Jeremy Allen as President, Market and Shopper Intelligence
BU
09:16aSteven R. Cocchi Appointed Chief Financial Officer, SJI
GL
09:16aDirect Current Power System Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Surging Demand for LEDs to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
09:16aTwo Firms to Join Buckingham Strategic Wealth
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..
3CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
4SANOFI : SANOFI : Kevzara Phase 3 Trial for Covid-19 Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint
5ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Colocation Australia harnesses ADVA solution to offer l..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group