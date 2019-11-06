SHI Posts $7.57 Billion in Revenue Year to Date, Growing 8% Year Over Year

SHI International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions providers, grew revenue to $7.57 billion year to date, an 8% rise year over year. Revenue in Q3 hit $2.67 billion, also up 8% year over year in a quarter that also saw the completed construction of SHI’s Ridge Integration Center focused on data center technology.

VMware, Amazon, and Pure Storage continued to lead SHI’s strong networking and data center partner growth in Q3 and throughout the year, each showing at least 30% year-over-year growth through three quarters. Dell and Cisco registered growth of at least 15% year to date.

Customer demand for networking and data center solutions was one of the drivers behind SHI’s Ridge Integration Center, which opened in October. The 400,000-square-foot facility will drastically expand SHI’s capacity to support advanced data center solutions, including integration services that combine components from multiple manufacturers into ready-to-deploy rack systems.

“We decided three years ago to design and build a second Integration Center focused on data center solutions because we heard again and again from customers that that’s what they needed,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “The calls for SHI to scale to support all aspects of cloud, on-premises, and hybrid data center technology have only grown louder since then. The new Integration Center, along with our strong partners and dedicated employees, helps us serve each customer’s unique needs as they chart their next phase of growth.”

Among SHI’s various business units, the Public Sector division once again led the pack in growth, jumping 19% year to date, while the Corporate and SMB division rose 14%. Overseas, U.K. revenue was up 29% year to date, with France close behind at 21% growth.

