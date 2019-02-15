SHI Reaches $10 Billion in Revenue, Surges 18 Percent in 2018

SHI International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions providers, reached a milestone $10 billion in revenue in 2018, growing 18 percent year over year to best its record-setting 2017. SHI’s focus on reinvestment in 2018—in infrastructure, people, and technical competencies—fueled its growth and positions it to continue meeting customers’ evolving needs.

“In early 2015, we mapped a five-year goal to reach $10 billion in revenue by the end of 2019. Through the hard work of our employees, the strength of our partnerships, and our ability to discern and solve our customers’ most pressing IT and business challenges, we reached that goal 12 months early,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “As we approach SHI’s 30th anniversary in November, we continue to build on that foundation, reinvesting in our teams, facilities, and technical capabilities in the service of our customers.”

In 2018, SHI invested heavily in new infrastructure to support its rapid growth. It broke ground on Garza Ranch, SHI Austin’s future home, which is slated to open in January 2020. SHI is also preparing its second Integration Center to come online in the first half of 2019. The 400,000-square-foot facility in Piscataway, New Jersey, will be dedicated to configuring and delivering advanced data center solutions, including rack and stack equipment rollouts. SHI’s Executive Briefing Center hosted more than 800 CIOs, IT Directors, Managers, Network Administrators, and other customers at SHI Summits throughout 2018, and more are expected to attend the 2019 Summits.

SHI increased overall headcount by nearly 15 percent in 2018, surpassing 4,000 employees for the first time. It also on-boarded 150 additional Field Solutions Engineers and Professional Services executives as customers continue to demand more complex hybrid cloud, networking, and security solutions. Now numbering over 550 customer-facing technical experts, SHI’s Field Solutions, Cloud and Innovative Solutions, and other pre- and post-sales technical resources will continue expanding to deliver more technical consultation and professional services solutions.

In addition to growing its headcount, SHI grew its technical competencies, earning AWS Storage Competency status, AWS Managed Service Provider Partner status, and VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency while staying current on over 10 Microsoft technical competencies, including Cloud Platform Competency and Cloud Productivity. SHI also achieved Dell Cloud Technology Architect and Cisco Lifecycle Advisor competencies in 2018.

SHI’s growth was strong across its many divisions. Public Sector revenue grew 25 percent year over year, followed by Commercial and Strategic Enterprise, which jumped 19 percent, and Corporate and SMB, which rose 17 percent. Internationally, SHI France posted the strongest growth, at 25 percent year over year.

SHI’s top 10 partners set a swifter pace of growth in 2018, with an average increase of 22 percent, beating 2017’s average rise of 13 percent. SHI’s top 10 partners include Microsoft, Dell, HP Inc., Cisco, VMware, Lenovo, Adobe, Apple, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Symantec. Other notable partners include Amazon, which jumped 33 percent, and Pure Storage, which rose 26 percent.

All told, SHI served 15,000 customers and worked with more than 12,000 partners in 2018. It also earned a number of awards for its strengths as a partner and an employer, including:

Austin American Statesman Top Workplaces

Forbes Best Employers for Diversity

Forbes America’s Largest Private Companies

Adobe Digital Media Partner of the Year

Citrix Networking Partner of the Year

Cisco Advanced Collaboration Partner of the Year

Pure Storage Disruptor Partner of the Year

Intel PC Client Solution Partner of the Year

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is a $10 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry's most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 4,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 8th among CRN's Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers. For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

