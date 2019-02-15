SHI Reaches $10 Billion in Revenue, Surges 18 Percent in 2018

SHI
International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions
providers, reached a milestone $10 billion in revenue in 2018, growing
18 percent year over year to best its record-setting 2017. SHI’s focus
on reinvestment in 2018—in infrastructure, people, and technical
competencies—fueled its growth and positions it to continue meeting
customers’ evolving needs.
“In early 2015, we mapped a five-year goal to reach $10 billion in
revenue by the end of 2019. Through the hard work of our employees, the
strength of our partnerships, and our ability to discern and solve our
customers’ most pressing IT and business challenges, we reached that
goal 12 months early,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “As we
approach SHI’s 30th anniversary in November, we continue to build on
that foundation, reinvesting in our teams, facilities, and technical
capabilities in the service of our customers.”
In 2018, SHI invested heavily in new infrastructure to support its rapid
growth. It broke ground on Garza
Ranch, SHI Austin’s future home, which is slated to open in January
2020. SHI is also preparing its second Integration Center to come online
in the first half of 2019. The 400,000-square-foot facility in
Piscataway, New Jersey, will be dedicated to configuring and delivering
advanced data center solutions, including rack and stack equipment
rollouts. SHI’s Executive Briefing Center hosted more than 800 CIOs, IT
Directors, Managers, Network Administrators, and other customers at SHI
Summits throughout 2018, and more are expected to attend the 2019
Summits.
SHI increased overall headcount by nearly 15 percent in 2018, surpassing
4,000 employees for the first time. It also on-boarded 150 additional
Field Solutions Engineers and Professional Services executives as
customers continue to demand more complex hybrid cloud, networking, and
security solutions. Now numbering over 550 customer-facing technical
experts, SHI’s Field Solutions, Cloud and Innovative Solutions, and
other pre- and post-sales technical resources will continue expanding to
deliver more technical consultation and professional services solutions.
In addition to growing its headcount, SHI grew its technical
competencies, earning AWS
Storage Competency status, AWS
Managed Service Provider Partner status, and VMware
Cloud on AWS Solution Competency while staying current on over 10
Microsoft technical competencies, including Cloud Platform Competency
and Cloud Productivity. SHI also achieved Dell Cloud Technology
Architect and Cisco Lifecycle Advisor competencies in 2018.
SHI’s growth was strong across its many divisions. Public Sector revenue
grew 25 percent year over year, followed by Commercial and Strategic
Enterprise, which jumped 19 percent, and Corporate and SMB, which rose
17 percent. Internationally, SHI France posted the strongest growth, at
25 percent year over year.
SHI’s top 10 partners set a swifter pace of growth in 2018, with an
average increase of 22 percent, beating 2017’s average rise of 13
percent. SHI’s top 10 partners include Microsoft, Dell, HP Inc., Cisco,
VMware, Lenovo, Adobe, Apple, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Symantec.
Other notable partners include Amazon, which jumped 33 percent, and Pure
Storage, which rose 26 percent.
All told, SHI served 15,000 customers and worked with more than 12,000
partners in 2018. It also earned a number of awards for its strengths as
a partner and an employer, including:
-
Austin American Statesman Top Workplaces
-
Forbes Best Employers for Diversity
-
Forbes America’s Largest Private Companies
-
Adobe Digital Media Partner of the Year
-
Citrix Networking Partner of the Year
-
Cisco Advanced Collaboration Partner of the Year
-
Pure Storage Disruptor Partner of the Year
-
Intel PC Client Solution Partner of the Year
For more information on SHI, please visit www.shi.com
and blog.shi.com.
ABOUT SHI
Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is a $10 billion global
provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry's
most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume
licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT
services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate,
Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 4,000
employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned
Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 8th among CRN's
Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers. For
more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.
Press Resources
SHI Corporate Website: http://www.SHI.com
SHI
Blog: http://blog.SHI.com
SHI
Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005514/en/