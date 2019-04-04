SHIMANO STEPS: Quarter of Europeans Now Willing to Commute to Work by E-bike

SHIMANO STEPS today reveals the results of the largest European e-bike
study looking at people’s willingness to commute to work by e-bike. The
independent research* of over 12,000 people across 10 markets, reveals
that 24% of European commuters would consider switching to an e-bike.
Almost half of the population of the Netherlands (47%) would commute to
work by e-bike, the highest in Europe, while 39% of people in Spain and
33% in Italy would make the switch.
Willingness to commute to work by e-bike across Europe (Photo: Business Wire)
Ranking of countries who would consider making the switch to an e-bike
for their commute:
|
1.
|
|
Netherlands
|
|
47%
|
|
2.
|
|
Spain
|
|
39%
|
|
3.
|
|
Italy
|
|
33%
|
|
4.
|
|
Belgium
|
|
31%
|
|
5.
|
|
Norway
|
|
27%
|
|
6.
|
|
Germany
|
|
21%
|
|
7.
|
|
Denmark
|
|
21%
|
|
8.
|
|
France
|
|
18%
|
|
9.
|
|
Sweden
|
|
15%
|
|
10.
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
11%
|
The SHIMANO STEPS research reveals that across Europe, the main reasons
to consider commuting to work by e-bike are “to keep fit” (34%) “to
protect the environment” (30%) and “to save money” (30%). People are put
off riding an e-bike to work because of “the possibility of bad weather”
(37%), “the cost of an e-bike” (34%) and “arriving to work sweaty” (25%).
People in the UK are the least likely to choose an e-bike to commute to
work, with only 11% willing to consider making the switch, well below
the European average. The “possibility of bad weather” (43%) and
“arriving to work sweaty” (35%) proved to be the main reasons for the UK
public to resist the switch to an e-bike.
“We’re seeing huge growth in the e-bike market across Europe and this
research highlights the likelihood of widespread adoption of e-bikes to
commute to work in the future,” said Jeroen Van Vulpen, Brand
Manager SHIMANO STEPS. “We know that there is already a strong
cycling culture in specific countries, where those who've made the
switch to an e-bike have found that bad weather is rarely an
insurmountable problem and sweat is a thing of the past when you let the
electric assistance take the strain. It’s really encouraging to see that
across all markets, people are willing to switch to an e-bike to keep
fit and protect the environment.”
“We welcome this research from Shimano, which confirms that there is
huge potential for power assisted bicycles, especially combined with the
building of longer distance cycle highways,” said Ádám Bodor,
Advocacy Director, European Cyclists' Federation. “These bikes are a
great addition to the bicycle family contributing to sustainable active
transport by being available to substitute ever longer car journeys.”
NOTES TO EDITORS
1. All
figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Sample size:
14606 adults. Fieldwork done between 30th January - 13th February 2019.
Survey was carried out online. The figures are weighed and represent all
adults (aged 18+) in each country.
2. “commuters” refers to people
who work.
SHIMANO STEPS European-wide research results:
Top reasons to make the switch:
1. To keep me fit (34%)
2. To protect the environment (30%)
3. To save money (30%)
Top barriers for making the switch:
1. The possibility of bad weather (37%)
2. E-bikes are too expensive (34%)
3. Commute being too far to travel by e-bike (31%)
