SHIONOGI AND MOLTENI CONCLUDE A CONTRACT FOR THE COMMERCIALIZATION OF RIZMOIC® (NALDEMEDINE), AN OPIOID-INDUCED CONSTIPATION THERAPEUTIC AGENT IN ITALY AND POLAND

SHIONOGI B.V., the European subsidiary of SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd. (Head
Office: Osaka, Japan; President & CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter
"Shionogi") and L. MOLTENI & C. DEI F.LLI ALITTI SOCIETÀ DI ESERCIZIO
S.P.A. (Headquarters: Florence, Italy; Managing Director : Giuseppe
Seghi Recli, hereafter “Molteni”) announced today that Shionogi and
Molteni concluded a contract for the distribution and sale of RIZMOIC®
(naldemedine) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in
adult patients previously treated with a laxative in the two key
European markets, Italy and Poland.
Shionogi has built a strong heritage in research-based medicine. The
company’s research and development efforts target pain/central nervous
system as one of its priority areas in the mid-term business plan. The
company constantly strives to improve the quality of life of patients
who suffer from pain or side effects of analgesics by bringing forth
innovative drugs.
Molteni is a specialty leader in the field of opioid treatments in
Europe and is committed to researching and developing novel solutions
for the treatment of moderate to severe pain and addiction, to safeguard
patients’ quality of life and care. According to this contract, Molteni
will distribute and sell RIZMOIC® in Italy and Poland and Shionogi will
co-promote the product in Italy with Molteni.
Dr. John Keller, Chief Executive Officer of Shionogi B.V., the
subsidiary of Shionogi in Europe, said “This partnership marks
another key milestone for the launch of RIZMOIC® in
Europe. By partnering with Molteni, we are combining our extensive
knowledge of opioid pain management to ensure more patients experiencing
OIC can have access to this important treatment option. The
co-promotion of Shionogi and Molteni in Italy offers a synergic
partnership to maximise the value of existing commercial structures”.
Molteni’s Managing Director, Giuseppe Seghi Recli, commented, “We are
delighted to partner with Shionogi on such a promising new molecule for
the treatment of OIC and we believe that the outstanding commitment
shown by both parties since the beginning of our discussion will
significantly contribute to raising a new patient’s awareness capable to
tackle this disabling and under diagnosed pathology.”
On February 22, 2019, the European Commission (EC) granted the Marketing
Authorization (MA) for RIZMOIC ® for the treatment of OIC in
adult patients who have previously been treated with a laxative.1,2
RIZMOIC® is planned to be launched in Italy and Poland in 2020. RIZMOIC®
was launched under the brand name Symproic® in Japan in June
2017, and in the United States in October 2017.3-5
Shionogi plans to initiate a clinical study of naldemedine in paediatric
patients with OIC in the EU, in accordance with an agreed paediatric
investigation plan, as well as a clinical study in adult patients with
post-operative ileus.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005648/en/