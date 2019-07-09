SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues its growth course during the first half of 2019; consolidated revenues increase by 32% to EUR 338 million.

Revenues for DACH-segment grow by +27% to EUR 298 million.

International revenues rise by +83% to EUR 40 million.

Number of active customers increases by 50% to 4.2 million.

Guidance for the 2019 fiscal year confirmed.

Electronic prescriptions approved by both Bundestag and Bundesrat.

Venlo, the Netherlands, 9 July 2019. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V., leading online pharmacy in Continental Europe, has continued its high growth rate since the start of the year, according to preliminary sales. Consolidated revenues rose by 32% to EUR 338 million during the first half of the 2019 fiscal year after EUR 257 million for the same period last year. Compared to the 2018 reporting date, the number of active customers increased by 50% from 2.8 million to 4.2 million. The Management Board confirms its guidance for the 2019 fiscal year, which projects a 30% increase in revenues to c. EUR 700 million.**

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE posted strong organic growth in both its DACH and international markets. Revenues for the DACH-region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) rose from EUR 235 million during the first half of 2018 to EUR 298 million for the first half of 2019, an increase of 27%.Half-year revenues for the International segment - which covers SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE'S business activities in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy - grew by 83% from EUR 22 million over the corresponding reporting period last year to EUR 40 million.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE'S Management Board confirms its guidance for the 2019 fiscal year, projecting an acceleration of the company's organic growth rate to c. 30% (2018: 25%). That is equivalent to an increase in consolidated revenues to approximately EUR 700 million (2018: EUR 540 million). SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE anticipates a positive impact on results from the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany. The relevant provision, the 'Law for greater security in the supply of medicines', has been passed by Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag on June 6, 2019, and by its upper house, the Bundesrat, on June 28, 2019. It will likely be ratified in July 2019.

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will complete its complete half-year 2019 report as planned on August 14, 2019.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and the fastest-growing online pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs segments is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE already operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Switzerland. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to over 4.2 million active customers fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and is part of the SDAX index since 24 September 2018.

In addition to being traded on the Frankfurt stock exchange, since June 25, 2019, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's convertible bonds (ISIN: DE000A19Y072), are also tradeable on the Dutch Euronext stock exchange, which operates the stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon.

