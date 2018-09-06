Log in
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : to be included in SDAX select index.

09/06/2018 | 07:02am CEST

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

06.09.2018 / 06:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to be included in SDAX select index.

  • Admission to SDAX effective as of September 24, 2018
  • SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has been part of MSCI SmallCap Germany since May 31, 2018.​

Venlo, the Netherlands, September 6, 2018. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V., Continental Europe's leading online pharmacy, has been admitted to one of the DAX group's select indices for the first time ever. The company will join the SDAX on September 24, 2018, Deutsche Börse announced yesterday.

Since its IPO in October 2016, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has continuously increased its market capitalization (currently c. EUR 650 million) and share turnover. These developments are the result of dynamic operational growth in the sales of non-prescription (OTC) medications and beauty and personal care products as well as of the company's active role in the consolidation of the online pharmacy market. Headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands, the company is covered by analysts from Berenberg, Citibank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and Metzler.

'It is great that Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. will be listed in the SDAX, which further increases investor interest in our dynamic growth story', says SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE CFO Dr. Ulrich Wandel. 'Being admitted to the SDAX is also a proof that our successful European growth strategy is on the right track. Our next goal is to reach 1 billion Euros in revenues.'

2018 FINANCE CALENDAR.

24 September 2018 Goldman Sachs & Berenberg Conference, Munich
14 November 2018 Analysts' conference and publication of Q3 results at Citibank, London
27 November 2018 Berenberg West Coast Conference, San Francisco
3 December 2018 Berenberg Pennyhill Conference, London

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is the leading and fastest growing online pharmacy in Continental

Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership with an expanded product range for the whole family in the areas of OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE already operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. In Germany, the TÜV-certified shop-apotheke.com is the clear market leader. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to over 3 million active customers fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016.

MEDIA CONTACTS.

Trade and popular media:

Sven Schirmer

Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61

Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

Financial media:

Thomas Schnorrenberg

Mobile +49 151 46 53 13 17

Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

Investor relations:

Dr. Ulrich Wandel

Phone: +31 77 850 6117

Email: ulrich.wandel@shop-apotheke.com

DISCLAIMER.

This release contains statements that relate to future business performance and future financial performance, as well as to events or developments pertaining to SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, and that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions by SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's management, a large number of which are beyond the control of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. They are therefore subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. If these risks and uncertainties materialize, or the underlying expectations do not materialize or the assumptions made prove incorrect, actual events, both in a positive and negative sense, may differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in any other than anticipated development. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE also does not intend to do so.

06.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Shop Apotheke Europe NV published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 05:01:06 UTC
