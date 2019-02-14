SHRM CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. Joins American Workforce Policy Advisory Board to Address Workers' Education and Training Needs

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., who leads national initiatives on workforce
development as the president and chief executive officer of SHRM — the
Society for Human Resource Management — is among top executives named to
the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board by the U.S. Department of
Commerce.
“Our ability to skill up workers deeply impacts our long-term economic
prospects and global competitiveness,” Taylor said.
“The American Workforce Policy Advisory Board is where government,
business and education come together to address the urgency of the
skills crisis,” he said. “Collectively, we can identify solutions to
better prepare individuals for today’s jobs and ensure workers are ready
for the demands of tomorrow.”
SHRM, the voice of all things work, represents 300,000 members who
impact the lives of 115 million workers every day. In new
research from SHRM, two-thirds of managers and executives described
the state of the workforce as experiencing a talent shortage and:
-
83 percent of HR professionals said they had difficulty recruiting
suitable job candidates in the past 12 months.
-
52 percent of HR professionals said the skills shortage has worsened
in the past two years.
“With 7.3 million job openings and most employers having difficulty
recruiting skilled workers, it’s time to forge a better alliance between
education and employment, invest in workforce training and open our
recruiting efforts to nontraditional pools of talent,” said Taylor,
whose 25 years of experience in business, law and HR is accompanied by
eight years in the field of education. “I will advocate for public
policies that strengthen employer investment in workforce training.”
The advisory board, led by the secretary of commerce and the adviser to
the president overseeing the Office of Economic Initiative, will make
recommendations to the National Council for the American Worker on how
to ensure that America’s students and workers have access to affordable,
relevant and innovative education and training to equip them for success
in the global economy.
SHRM was among the first to sign the Trump administration’s Pledge to
America’s Workers in July, committing to educate and prepare more than
127,000 HR professionals through the SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP certification
programs over the next five years.
SHRM’s focus on workforce development also includes:
-
Advocating for more apprenticeship programs and the expansion of
employer-provided education assistance to include student debt
repayment.
-
Partnering with Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) to link HR
professionals in seven states with JAG programs in a mentorship
pilot program working directly with youth.
-
Leading the Getting
Talent Back to Work initiative, which encourages businesses to
commit to considering hiring people with criminal backgrounds. To
support this commitment, SHRM has published a resource
toolkit for employers to advance their hiring practices.
