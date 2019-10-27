SHRM Inclusion Conference Underscores HR's Crucial Role in Divided Nation

SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) has dropped the word “diversity” from the name of its long-running conference, shortening it to simply “Inclusion.” The subtle change represents SHRM’s conviction that inclusion is one of the most essential factors for making diverse workplaces work for all.

“For years, our profession and society have focused on differences. But we’ve all seen the news, and we know: The world is as divided as it’s ever been,” said SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. “We need a new way, and it starts with inclusion. By finding what unites us, rather than divides us, we can make workplaces where employees—of every kind—can come together and thrive.”

The values driving the shift to an inclusion-centric approach will recur as a theme throughout SHRM’s 2019 Inclusion conference, taking place October 28-30 at the New Orleans Marriott.

Highlights will include:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees – engaging in a conversation with SHRM about intergenerational inclusion at work.

SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr. – challenging workplace leaders to check unconscious bias while unpacking the five truths of inclusion.

– challenging workplace leaders to check unconscious bias while unpacking the five truths of inclusion. Social entrepreneur and founder of #valuable Caroline Casey – a revolutionary in building a global movement on disability inclusion in the workplace.

SHRM will also introduce two new initiatives at this year’s conference, including Paragon Labs, a new and innovative division designed to discover, engage, and invest in start-up technologies that can empower HR to create better workplaces; and Employing Abilities @Work, a partnership between the SHRM Foundation and the Workplace Initiative by Understood featuring new research on disability-inclusion.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

