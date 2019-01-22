SHRM to Discuss Trump's 2019 SOTU, Impact on the Workplace, and New Employment Data in Feb. 1 Live Broadcast

SHRM President and CEO available for interviews on reaction to SOTU

The exact date of the State of the Union Address is currently in question, but the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) believes it is imperative to talk about the State of the Workplace, which is being influenced by public policy.

Whether or not President Trump’s SOTU takes place, SHRM will host a live broadcast—SHRM Live—that will discuss the administration’s priorities this year through the lens of the workplace and delve into key public policy and changes at work directly impacting employers and employees.

SHRM will also be releasing new data on the skills gap and employment-based immigration on Feb. 1, which will highlight the important role foreign-born workers play in recruiting for some specific jobs and how employment-based immigration is among four remedies for addressing the skills shortage.

WHO: The event will bring together business leaders and HR professionals across industries to share insights on trends in the workplace and the practical ways businesses and people are affected.

One featured guest will include Gallup Chairman and CEO Jim Clifton.

WHAT: Specifically, the live event will look at several pressing issues impacting the workplace, including the president’s 2019 agenda, state and federal public policies, and changes at work that are demanding more from employers and employees.

Prior to and following the live broadcast, SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, will be available for media interviews to discuss workplace public policy and further expand upon topics discussed during the event.

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 1, 1-3 p.m.

ATTEND: Members of the press will receive free registration to the webinar event. To register, please contact a member of the SHRM Media Relations staff for the link.

DETAILS: The event will be divided into four segments:

State of the Workplace: SHRM’s president and CEO will discuss President Trump’s SOTU from the perspective of the workplace. He will also highlight SHRM’s policy priorities including immigration reform; creating a positive and productive workplace through flexibility; leave and employer-provided health care; and workforce development.

SHRM will interview Gallup Chairman and CEO Jim Clifton about what research is telling us regarding major changes taking place in the workplace and how businesses and employees are adapting. The discussion will include workplace changes in demographics and in the workplace such as age, gender, family status, workplace hours, and workplace location. Make HR Your Go-To Strategic Partner: SHRM Chief of Staff Emily M. Dickens will discuss with a CHRO the critical and strategic role of HR as a business partner and steward of workplace culture. This segment will also examine effective ways for HR and business leaders to collaborate in creating better workplaces.

SHRM Chief of Staff Emily M. Dickens will discuss with a CHRO the critical and strategic role of HR as a business partner and steward of workplace culture. This segment will also examine effective ways for HR and business leaders to collaborate in creating better workplaces. Level Up Your Workplace: This expert panel of HR practitioners will explore the challenges and opportunities ahead for HR and work and how companies can improve their workplaces. The panel will include Melissa Devore, SHRM-SCP, director of HR, Sea Wire and Cable, Inc.; Janet K. Manuel, SHRM-CP, director of human resources and civil service and EEO/D&I officer, City of Pittsburgh; and Jameel Rush, SHRM-CP, director of human resources, Yoh.

