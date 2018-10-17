Log in
SI-BONE Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

10/17/2018 | 03:19am CEST

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN) ("SI-BONE"), a medical device company that pioneered the minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint with the iFuse Implant System®, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,200,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, SI-BONE has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,080,000 shares of common stock, at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "SIBN" on October 17, 2018. 

Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers.  Canaccord Genuity LLC and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.  When available, a copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC  28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

SI-BONE iFuse Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SI-BONE, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/si-bone-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-300732422.html

SOURCE SI-BONE, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
