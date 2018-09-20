SI-BONE Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SI-BONE, Inc. ("SI-BONE"), a medical device company that pioneered the minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint with the iFuse Implant System®, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. SI-BONE has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "SIBN".

Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity LLC and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers.

