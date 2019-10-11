Log in
SIA Statement on ‘Phase One' U.S.-China Trade Agreement Press Release: 10/11/19

10/11/2019 | 10:51pm BST
Friday, Oct 11, 2019, 4:57pm

by Semiconductor Industry Association

WASHINGTON-Oct. 11, 2019-The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, released the following statement from SIA president & CEO John Neuffer regarding the 'phase one' U.S.-China trade agreement announced today.

'The 'phase one' agreement announced today is welcome news for the semiconductor industry, and we look forward to seeing it finalized. Today's deal eases tensions and gives both sides a chance to get back to the negotiating table to strike a more comprehensive deal in the future. We're especially encouraged new tariff increases will not go forward on Oct. 15. We urge negotiators to build on this momentum and reach a high-standard, enforceable, and sustainable agreement that ensures a level playing field for companies doing business in China, protects IP, and removes harmful tariffs.'

# # #

Disclaimer

SIA - Semiconductor Industry Association published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 21:50:05 UTC
