Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SIAM Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers : Auto Market De-Growth Continues Exports of Passenger Vehicles & Two Wheelers Positive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:26am EDT

Production

The industry produced a total 14,427,724 vehicles including Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycle in April-September 2019 as against 16,645,330 in April-September 2018, registering a de-growth (-) 13.32 percent over the same period last year.

Domestic Sales

The sale of Passenger Vehicles declined by (-) 23.56 percent in April-September 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Passenger Vehicles, the sales for Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicle & Vans declined by (-) 30.30 percent, (-) 3.78 percent and (-) 35.46 percent respectively in April-September 2019 over the same period last year.

The overall Commercial Vehicles segment registered a decline of (-) 22.95 percent in April-September 2019 as compared to the same period last year. Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) declined by (-) 35.79 percent and Light Commercial Vehicles declined by (-) 14.69 percent in April-September 2019 over the same period last year.

Three Wheelers sales declined by (-) 6.66 percent in April-September 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Three Wheelers, Passenger Carrier sales registered a de-growth of (-) 6.37 percent and Goods Carrier declined by (-) 7.98 percent in April-September 2019 over April-September 2018.

Two Wheelers sales registered a de-growth of (-) 16.18 percent in April-September 2019 over April-September 2018. Within the Two Wheelers segment, Scooters, Motorcycles and Mopeds declined by (-) 16.94 percent, (-) 15.24 percent and (-) 25.33 percent respectively in April-September 2019 over April-September 2018.

Exports

In April-September 2019, overall automobile exports grew by 1.29 percent where Passenger Vehicles and Two Wheelers exports grew by 4.38 percent and 4.10 percent respectively. However Commercial Vehicles and Three Wheelers registered a de-growth of (-) 41.58 percent, and (-) 11.59 percent respectively in April-September 2019 over the same period last year.

*******************************

For more information, please contact:

Sugato Sen, Deputy Director General, SIAM

91-11-24647810-12

ssen@siam.in

Disclaimer

SIAM - Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:59aOil posts biggest gain in a month after reports of Iranian tanker attack
RE
04:58aUK's CMA begins probe into Slug and Lettuce pub owner's takeover of Ei
RE
04:56aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Meeting of CIS Heads of State Council
PU
04:56aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH : Gold prices somewhat weaker amid geopolitical optimism
PU
04:54aWith U.S. tariffs looming, China drums up hope for a partial trade deal
RE
04:53aKuroda says BOJ still has room to ease policy
RE
04:53aJGBs fall across maturities as hopes for trade talks lift risk appetite
RE
04:51aIndonesia considers bauxite royalty rule changes amid output surge
RE
04:51aChinese foreign ministry hopes China can work with U.S. for progress on trade talks
RE
04:45aIndonesia likely to record trade surplus in September
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Cracks found on 38 of 810 Boeing 737 NG jets inspected globally
4SAP reverts to co-CEOs after showman McDermott's decade of growth
5QUIZ PLC : QUIZ : Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group