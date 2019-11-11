Log in
SIAM Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers : Festive Season Brings Some Cheers in Passenger Vehicles Remaining Segments Continue to be in the Negative Territory

11/11/2019 | 03:10am EST

Production

The industry produced a total 16,583,587 vehicles including Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycle in April-October 2019 as against 19,567,358 in April-October 2018, registering a de-growth (-) 15.25 percent over the same period last year.

Domestic Sales

The sale of Passenger Vehicles declined by (-) 20.22 percent in April-October 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Passenger Vehicles, the sales for Passenger Cars and Vans declined by (-) 27.02 percent and (-) 35.41 percent respectively in April-October 2019 over the same period last year, while the sale of Utility Vehicle increased by 0.14%.

The overall Commercial Vehicles segment registered a decline of (-) 23.00 percent in April-October 2019 as compared to the same period last year. Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) declined by (-) 37.78 percent and Light Commercial Vehicles declined by (-) 13.73 percent in April-October 2019 over the same period last year.

Three Wheelers sales declined by (-) 6.15 percent in April-October 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Three Wheelers, Passenger Carrier sales registered a de-growth of (-) 5.98 percent and Goods Carrier declined by (-) 6.99 percent in April-October 2019 over April-October 2018.

Two Wheelers sales registered a de-growth of (-) 15.92 percent in April-October 2019 over April-October 2018. Within the Two Wheelers segment, Scooters, Motorcycles and Mopeds declined by (-) 15.90 percent, (-) 15.34 percent and (-) 25.58 percent respectively in April-October 2019 over April-October 2018.

Exports

In April-October 2019, overall automobile exports grew by 1.49 percent where Passenger Vehicles and Two Wheelers exports grew by 3.54 percent and 4.64 percent respectively. However Commercial Vehicles and Three Wheelers registered a de-growth of (-) 41.46 percent and (-) 11.91 percent respectively in April-October 2019 over the same period last year.

*******************************

For more information, please contact:

Sugato Sen, Deputy Director General, SIAM

91-11-24647810-12

ssen@siam.in

Disclaimer

SIAM - Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 08:09:10 UTC
