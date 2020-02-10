Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SIAM Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers : Qatargas signs long term SPA to supply LNG to Kuwait

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 03:13am EST

Qatargas announced the signing of a new, long term Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Shell to deliver 1 million tons per annum of LNG to the State of Kuwait, commencing this year.

Commenting on the signing of the SPA, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs said, 'We are pleased to announce this new long term agreement between Qatargas and Shell for the supply of LNG to the State of Kuwait, following the recent agreement signed between Qatar Petroleum and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. These agreements demonstrate our commitment to the State of Kuwait, which is a very important LNG market and is part of our strive to be the LNG supplier of choice for our customers. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our valued partner, Shell, with whom we share a long history of fruitful collaboration and we look forward to continuing to work together to put LNG at the forefront of the world's drive towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.'

His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi added, 'This new SPA also further underlines Qatargas' position as the market leader in LNG and demonstrates the Company's distinguished track-record of providing reliable LNG to the global market place and its continued ability to capture opportunities in a highly competitive environment.'

Commenting on the new SPA, Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer, Qatargas, said, 'Qatargas is delighted to conclude this new SPA with Shell. We believe this agreement provides a win-win solution for both companies and deepens the relationship with a valued partner and shareholder. Qatargas is committed to meeting the clean energy needs of customers who depend upon reliable, flexible LNG deliveries.'

​​The SPA provides for the supply of LNG from Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited (4) ('Qatargas 4'), a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum (70%) and Shell (30%).

Disclaimer

Qatargas Operating Company Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 08:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:17aOil slides lower as traders evaluate China's demand, await OPEC+ cuts
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13aSIAM SOCIETY OF INDIAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS : Qatargas signs long term SPA to supply LNG to Kuwait
PU
03:13aSIAM SOCIETY OF INDIAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS : Released the Auto Industry Sales Performance data for January 2020 and April-January 2020
PU
03:13aPRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA : Assuming the Chair of The African Union for 2020
PU
03:05aHomeowners Beware of Dead Tree Branches
SE
02:58aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Accommodation, December 2019
PU
02:58aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Electricity prices drove PPI down
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
2EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Taiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
4China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group