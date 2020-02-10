SIAM Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers : Released the Auto Industry Sales Performance data for January 2020 and April-January 2020

10/02/2020 | Greater Noida

January 2020

Production: The industry produced a total 2,151,544 vehicles including Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycle in January 2020, as against 2,405,883 in January 2019.

Domestic Sales:

Passenger Vehicles sales was 262,714 units in January 2020, compared to 280,091 units in January 2019.

Commercial Vehicles sales was 75,289 units in January 2020 compared to 87,591 units in January 2019

Three-wheeler sales was 60,903 units in January 2020 compared to 54,043 units in January 2019

Two-wheeler sales was 1,341,005 units in January 2020, compared to 1,597,528 units in January 2019

April -January 2020

Production: The industry produced a total 22,887,954 vehicles including Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycle in April-January 2020 as against 26,259,653 in April January 2019.

Domestic Sales:

Passenger Vehicles sales was 2,380,699 units in April-January 2020, compared to 2,813,285 units in April-January 2019.

Commercial Vehicles sales was 645,991 units in April-January 2020 compared to 810,853 units in April-January 2019.

Three-wheeler sales was 567,659 units in April-January 2020 compared to 574,856 units in April-January 2019

Two-wheeler sales was 15,255,979 units in April-January 2020, compared to 18,124,313 units in April-January 2019

Commenting on the January data, Mr Rajesh Menon, DG, SIAM stated 'Wholesale sales continue to dip in all segments barring the three-wheelers segment.'

Mr Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM stated 'Sales of vehicles continue to be stressed due to rising cost of vehicle ownership and slower growth in GDP. We are hopeful that the recent announcements of the Government on Infrastructure and Rural Economy would support growth of vehicle sales going forward, especially in Commercial vehicle and Two-wheeler segment. The excellent response of consumers to Auto Expo 2020, should also help to build positive consumer sentiments and improve sales in the coming months. We as SIAM are also looking forward to early announcement of an Incentive based Scrappage Policy in the context of the recent assurances of the Government'



