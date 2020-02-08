SIAM Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers : hosts 1st Global Electrification Mobility Summit at Auto Expo 2020

Log in
02/08/2020 | 09:33am EST
08/02/2020| Greater Noida

Amidst a myriad of glittering events that are being hosted in Auto Expo 2020, the Society of Indian Mobile Manufacturers (SIAM) organized the 1st Global Electrification Mobility Summit (GEMS) on 7th and 8th of February. Participated by over 200 foreign and Indian delegates, this two-days summit hosted three countries as 'Guest Countries' - France, Germany & Japan. The policy makers and industry experts from these countries provided their respective country's objectives, policy framework around fuel choices including electrification.

The Summit was supported by industry associations from across the globe including VDA from Germany, JAMA from Japan and SMMT from the United Kingdom and industry associations from India including ACMA, CII, IEEMA and IESA.

Welcoming everyone present at the 1st edition of GEMS 2020, Mr Mahesh Babu, Chairman, SIAM Electric Mobility Group and CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility, said, 'The Summit is intended to create a discussion platform to bring everyone on board to embark on the journey of electrification in the country'.

Mr Vinod Agarwal, Treasurer, SIAM and Managing Director & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles, said, 'the Summit being held in conjunction with Auto Expo at a common venue is a live demonstrator of 'walk the talk' where the discussion on electrified vehicles are exhibited at the Auto Expo'. However, let us be fair that various technologies are just mean to an end of achieving our national objectives'

Chief guest of the GEMS 2020, Mr Arun Goel, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Govt. of India, said, 'While I echo the sentiments of SIAM about the challenges for the industry, India has been playing a subordinate role up to an extent. We need to harness our talent pool to see how we build vehicles and solutions from the grounds-up. Electrification is an opportunity which auto industry in India can tap to become a true maker'.

While discussing on the theme of Country's Electrification Policy Framework and Market Update, the Japanese delegation led by MrTakamasa Murakami, Director, Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry, Government of Japan shared their views on the long-term electrification policies being implemented in Japan are supporting all electrified technologies, and going forward, how much of these policies can be helpful for India, if adopted.

The Germany Session was led by Mr Adam Mutwil, Deputy Director Division Electric Mobility, Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, Government of Germany expressed that policies regarding electrification of automobiles need to be internationally harmonizing.

The French Session led by Mr Patrick Pillon, Deputy Head of Regional Economic Service, French Embassy in India saw eminent industry leader Mr Venkatram Mamilapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, and Mr Claude Cham, President, FIEV, (French Vehicle Equipment Industries Association); discussed on the theme, 'France, India and Electric Mobility- Vision and Perspectives', talked about partnership of trust between Industry and Government is the essence. The road ahead will need full conviction, hundred percent commitment and total perseverance.

The 2nd day of the summit saw power packed thematic panels such as global policy stakeholders from UK, Germany and India. Stalwarts of Automotive CXOs talked about industry pathway to electrification. At this panel, Mr Pravin Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry said 'our country is amongst top few nations who had commenced on the journey of electrification since 2013 by way of launching national mission on electric mobility. We feel proud and happy to see that electric mobility is taking its shape. However, it would be a journey and evolution would happen'.

Industry stalwarts of the likes of Mr Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, Mr Vikram Kasbekar, Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director, Operations, Hero MotoCorp, MrC V Raman, Senior Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India, Mr Vikram Gulati, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar, Mr Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motors spoke at this Panel.

The Summit hosted upcoming and potent EV Start-Ups in India in the Panel that talked about Start-up to Scale-up. It demonstrated the fact that conventional vehicle manufacturers and upcoming start-ups are up and ready to create a vibrant eco-system of electrified vehicles in a collaborative manner.

The 1st Edition of the Summit succeeded in its endeavour to create the platform to bring everyone on board to begin the journey of electrification in its true sense.

About SIAM

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) is a not for profit apex national body representing all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India. SIAM works towards supporting the sustainable development of the Indian Automobile Industry with the vision that India emerges as the destination of choice in the world for design and manufacture of automobiles. It also works towards facilitating the enhancement of the competitiveness of the Indian Automobile Industry, reducing the cost of vehicles, increasing productivity and achieving global standards of quality.

For further details, please contact:

SIAM

Dikshant Negi
dnegi@siam.in

Adfactors PR
Bhaskar Majumdar/ Amit Jha
bhaskar.majumdar@adfactorspr.com//amit.jha@adfactorspr.com
Mob- +91-9811194244/+91-8588802820

Disclaimer

SIAM - Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 08 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 14:32:00 UTC
