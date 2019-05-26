Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SIFCO Industries : 05-24-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 01:59am EDT

May 24, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

  • The purchased press in Michigan has been repaired and is back in production.
  • Our 2500T Ring Die capable press has been completed and is in production. We have now replaced all capabilities that were impacted by the fire.
  • Refurbishment of the next two presses is progressing. They are the 2500T and the 2000T presses. Both are forecasted to be back in service by mid-September. We are utilizing two different specialists in order to speed the timeline as much as possible.
  • The building repair work began this past week. The General Contractor is committed to have the work completed by mid-September in tandem with bringing the 1st presses back into production in that building.
  • We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

With our third-party support and purchased press in place and producing product, we've implemented all current options for containment. Our top priority has been and continues to be safely supporting our customers. We are also focused on returning the site to full production. This will take some months. Our next update will be posted June 7th.

We stand with the country this Memorial Day weekend in thanking all our veterans and their families for their service and their sacrifice for our country.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 26 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 05:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aELBIT : Israel's Elbit Systems get $127 million contract in south Asia
RE
02:36aMTN Confirms EFCC Probe, Denies Shares Manipulation
AQ
02:07aAFCON : Mhlauri opens up on coaching career, poultry business
AQ
02:07aECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE : NetOne ink deal
AQ
02:05aMTN Confirms EFCC Investigation Over Listing On NSE
AQ
01:59aSIFCO INDUSTRIES : 05-24-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire Update
PU
01:54aAUTOGRILL : sells Canadian Motorway Business
PU
12:34aNATIONAL RESEARCH : Deconstructing Saraki's Senate
AQ
12:03aSOTHEBY'S : to hold 'Important Judaica' auction
AQ
12:02aALINMA BANK : Enayah Endowment Fund launched in Riyadh
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Fiat Chrysler in tie-up talks with Renault - sources
2MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC : MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Fake lovers almost forced me out of Nollywood
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : ACQUIRES CANNES FILM FESTIVAL AWARD WINNERS “ATLANTICS” AND “I LOST MY B..
4AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : AMERICAN EXPRESS : Guests Splash Out on Attending Weddings in 2019
5RUMBLEON : Dirt Bike and ATV Mods That Enhance Your Off-Road Experience

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About