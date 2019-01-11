SIFCO Industries : 1-11-19 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

January 11, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Thank you to our customers that have provided help and support over the past weeks. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us and we are continuing to work to minimize such disruptions. We want to provide an update to our letter from January 3rd.

Our insurance carrier has been on site consistently and has assigned a team to assist us through recovery

With insurer assistance, we have launched a project plan to return to service a 2500T press that we have in storage

Two of eight presses on site did return to service on January 3 rd . We are running with capability of up to 1500T

We continue to reconcile actual WIP to system data and we will share this data by customer as it is completed

We have contacted a number of forge facilities for support in production. We are in discussions regarding two options at up to 3000T capability. This is our top priority in containment

We have agreement in principle for support from a supplier with capability of up to 1500T to supplement our current capacity

We are also technically reviewing products that could be run on our Cleveland 1500T

We received clearance to reenter the damaged building and begin the reclamation process for what can be salvaged, both machinery and tooling. We expect this assessment to take up to three weeks.

We know that this event is impacting you. We appreciate all the calls of support and concern that we've received. As we go forward, there is significant work to be completed. We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer