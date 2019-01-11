Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SIFCO Industries : 1-11-19 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 05:14pm EST

January 11, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Thank you to our customers that have provided help and support over the past weeks. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us and we are continuing to work to minimize such disruptions. We want to provide an update to our letter from January 3rd.

  • Our insurance carrier has been on site consistently and has assigned a team to assist us through recovery
  • With insurer assistance, we have launched a project plan to return to service a 2500T press that we have in storage
  • Two of eight presses on site did return to service on January 3rd. We are running with capability of up to 1500T
  • We have deployed 24/7 coverage on the presses in service
  • We continue to reconcile actual WIP to system data and we will share this data by customer as it is completed
  • We have contacted a number of forge facilities for support in production. We are in discussions regarding two options at up to 3000T capability. This is our top priority in containment
  • We have agreement in principle for support from a supplier with capability of up to 1500T to supplement our current capacity
  • We are also technically reviewing products that could be run on our Cleveland 1500T
  • We received clearance to reenter the damaged building and begin the reclamation process for what can be salvaged, both machinery and tooling. We expect this assessment to take up to three weeks.

We know that this event is impacting you. We appreciate all the calls of support and concern that we've received. As we go forward, there is significant work to be completed. We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 22:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:22pSYNEX INTERNATIONAL : New Board of Synex Affirmed and Moving Swiftly to Create Shareholder Value
AQ
06:22pHAGENS BERMAN : Class-Action Lawsuit Spotlights Unlawful Hotel ‘Taxes' Siphoned from Consumers through Reservations.com Bookings
BU
06:21pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Investors (UBNT)
GL
06:20pDRIVE SHACK : Shifts Strategy, No Longer Pursues Marietta Market
BU
06:19pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : 3 resolutions for finance leaders in 2019
PU
06:19pOUR SEATTLE FORECAST : Cloudy, with a 100% Chance of Robotics Innovation
PU
06:18pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors (EGBN)
GL
06:16pGOLDEN VALLEY BANK : Reports 2018 Year End Results, Record Assets, Deposits, Loans and Income
BU
06:15pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06:14pEBAY : 2019 Shipping Carrier Rate Changes
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : China chief Jose Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
2NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC : NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Capital Markets Update & Filing of CEO Employment A..
3Seychelle Reports Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2018
4Nissan China chief Jose Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
5PLATINUM GROUP METALS LIMITED : Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports First Quarter Results and Provides Waterber..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.