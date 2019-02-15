SIFCO Industries : 2-15-19 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

February 15, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

The 3000T Press forecast to enter production the week of February 18 is on schedule

The refurbishment work on our 2500T press is progressing and we are forecasting a May entry into service. We are expediting everywhere possible

We are following QMS requirements at all the locations we are now using outside of the Orange facility. Our Cleveland facility and one of two external facilities are now in production. This is in addition to the 3000T Press mentioned above

The switch gear for electricity at the damaged building has been replaced and will be operational the week of February 18. The Integrated Cooling Tower on site has been repaired and is back in service

Once we have our refurbished press in place in our new building and the impacted building back in operation; we will have redundant capabilities for all products we produce in two separate buildings. This is a key improvement in disaster recovery once we complete the recovery

We know that this event is impacting you. We appreciate all the calls of support and concern that we've received. We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer