Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SIFCO Industries : 2-15-19 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 06:22pm EST

February 15, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

  • The 3000T Press forecast to enter production the week of February 18 is on schedule
  • The refurbishment work on our 2500T press is progressing and we are forecasting a May entry into service. We are expediting everywhere possible
  • We are following QMS requirements at all the locations we are now using outside of the Orange facility. Our Cleveland facility and one of two external facilities are now in production. This is in addition to the 3000T Press mentioned above
  • The switch gear for electricity at the damaged building has been replaced and will be operational the week of February 18. The Integrated Cooling Tower on site has been repaired and is back in service
  • Once we have our refurbished press in place in our new building and the impacted building back in operation; we will have redundant capabilities for all products we produce in two separate buildings. This is a key improvement in disaster recovery once we complete the recovery

We know that this event is impacting you. We appreciate all the calls of support and concern that we've received. We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 23:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38pIMPERIAL METALS : Extends Credit Facilities
AQ
07:38pImperial Extends Credit Facilities
GL
07:38pAMAZON COM : New York Project Foundered on Labor Organizing, Opposition to Subsidies
DJ
07:31pBrown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Donald P. Pipino Company, LTD
GL
07:31pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bristow Group Inc. (BRS)
GL
07:30pAMAZON COM : invites Ocasio-Cortez for tour, calls worker claims untrue
RE
07:22pWESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 02/15/2019 Westlake Chemical Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
07:22pMATTEL, INC. Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations
BU
07:16pWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : Houston to Host the 2020 WWE® Royal Rumble®
BU
07:12pVALE : 02/15/2019 Vale informs on the establishment of the Extraordinary Independent Consulting Committee for Dam Safety
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADWIND ENERGY INC. : Broadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26
2GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : February 15, 2019 GRANITE REIT DECLARES DISTRIBUTION FOR FEBRUARY 20..
3GRYYT Names Stephen Deason Chief Executive Officer
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in China
5WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. : WESTMINSTER RESOURCES : announces private placement and shareholders elect board ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.