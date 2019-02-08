SIFCO Industries : 2-18-19 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

February 8, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

The concept for the building refurbishment has been agreed to and the architectural drawings are now in process. We will get to use a number of the current exterior walls, shortening the lead time for re-entry into production

The team and all equipment have arrived to support the use of the 3000T press that has been purchased. The extreme cold in the East presented some challenges that we are actively working through. We now forecast entering into production the week of February 18

The refurbishment work on our 2500T press is progressing and we are forecasting a May entry into service. We are expediting everywhere possible

We are following QMS requirements at all the locations we are now using outside of the Orange facility

Bids to support refurbishing the impacted presses, and repairing the building are being received and evaluated. We expect to begin these actions in the coming weeks

Once we have our refurbished press in place in our new building and the impacted building back in operation; we will have redundant capabilities for all products we produce in two separate buildings. This is a key improvement in disaster recovery once we complete the recovery

We know that this event is impacting you. We appreciate all the calls of support and concern that we've received. We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer