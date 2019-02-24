Log in
SIFCO Industries : 2-22-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

02/24/2019 | 02:17pm EST

February 22, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

  • The 3000T Press that we purchased to help support schedule is now in operation and producing product
  • The refurbishment work on our 2500T press is progressing and we are forecasting a May entry into service. We are expediting everywhere possible
  • We are now in production at three sites remote to Orange. We are actively mobilizing to a fourth location. Once implemented we will be back to 8 presses in production. This equals the number of presses in production at Orange just prior to the fire
  • The lone remaining capability that is still not returned to service is Ring Die/Pull down. This is resolved by the 2500T mentioned above with a May entry to service forecast
  • Once we have our refurbished press in place in our new building and the impacted building back in operation, we will have redundant capabilities for all products we produce in two separate buildings. This is a key improvement in disaster recovery once we complete the recovery

We know that this event is impacting you. We appreciate all the calls of support and concern that we've received. We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 19:16:00 UTC
