SIFCO Industries : 3-1-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

03/01/2019 | 05:19pm EST

March 1, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

  • The 3000T Press that we purchased to help support schedule is now in operation and producing product
  • The refurbishment work on our 2500T press is progressing and we are forecasting a May entry into service. We are expediting everywhere possible
  • We are now in production at three sites remote to Orange. The fourth remote location has received tooling and material. We have a technical resource on site now as well. We plan to start production the week of March 4. Altogether this equals the number of presses in production at Orange just prior to the fire
  • The lone remaining capability that is still not returned to service is Ring Die/Pull down. This will be resolved by the 2500T mentioned above with a May entry to service forecast
  • The Architectural Drawings for the building have been given preliminary approval from the community and from the landlord. Detailed drawings are now in process. Once these are complete and approved, we will be able to share a timeline
  • Once we have our refurbished press in place in our new building and the impacted building back in operation, we will have redundant capabilities for all products we produce in two separate buildings. This is a key improvement in disaster recovery once we complete the recovery

We know that this event is impacting you. We appreciate all the calls of support and concern that we've received. We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 22:18:08 UTC
