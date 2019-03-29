Log in
SIFCO Industries : 3-29-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire update

03/29/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

March 29, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

  • We are now in production at four sites remote to Orange. Altogether this equals the number of presses in production at Orange just prior to the fire.
  • The refurbishment work on our 2500T Ring Die capable press is progressing and we are still forecasting an early May entry into service. We will continue to expedite everywhere possible.
  • We have selected the service provider for the first two of six presses impacted by the fire, and work has begun this week.
  • The preliminary building refurbishment drawings are complete. They are being shared with local authorities for permitting and with contractors for bid.
  • Once we have our refurbished press in place in our new building and the impacted building back in operation, we will have redundant capabilities for all products we produce in two separate buildings. This is a key improvement resulting from the disaster recovery.

We know that this event is impacting you. We appreciate all the calls of support and concern that we've received. We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 18:46:02 UTC
