Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SIFCO Industries : 4-5-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 07:23am EDT

April 5, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

  • We encountered a set back this week on production. The purchased press in Michigan experienced a crack propagation in the base. It will take approximately 4 weeks to repair and return to service. We are shifting product planned there to the other locations with this size capability. We are actively updating customers impacted by this.
  • The refurbishment work on our 2500T Ring Die capable press is progressing and we are still forecasting an early May entry into service. We will continue to expedite everywhere possible.
  • We have selected the service provider for the first two of six presses impacted by the fire, and work is in progress.
  • The preliminary building refurbishment drawings are complete. They are being shared with local authorities for permitting and with contractors for bid. We expect the bid submission stage to complete in the next 2 weeks.
  • Once we have our refurbished press in place in our new building and the impacted building back in operation, we will have redundant capabilities for all products we produce in two separate buildings. This is a key improvement resulting from the disaster recovery.

We know that this event is impacting you. We appreciate all the calls of support and concern that we've received. We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 11:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:42aHILTON WORLDWIDE : Luxor Resort & Spa Sponsors Luxor African Film Festival
AQ
08:42aCHINA'S BRI BOOSTS EGYPT'S DEVELOPMENT VIA MASSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS : Xinhua
AQ
08:42aNISSAN MOTOR : Business - Former Nissan boss Ghosn has named people behind his legal problems - wife
AQ
08:39aOBOUR LAND FOR FOOD INDUSTRIES : OGM nods to EGP 0.25/shr dividends for FY18
AQ
08:34aNISSAN MOTOR : Wife of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn appeals to French government for help
RE
08:33aCARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors ask judges to question Ghosn's wife - NHK
RE
08:33aBOEING : Gulf Air celebrates its New Brand first anniversary
AQ
08:32aNew NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
RE
08:29aEMIRATES NBD BANK : Egypt's business recovery signals broad stabilisation in the economy
AQ
08:29aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Index begins week's trading in decline
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to pool fleet - FT
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor denies tie-up with Tencent on driverless car software
3BAE SYSTEMS : BAE : Saudi Arabia rolls out first domestically built Hawk jet trainer
4TATA STEEL : TATA STEEL : 4QFY19 and FY19 - Key Production and Sales Figure (Provisional)
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Wife of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn appeals to French government for help

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About