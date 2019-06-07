SIFCO Industries : 6-7-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

June 7, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

The purchased press in Michigan has been repaired and is back in production.

Our 2500T Ring Die capable press has been completed and is in production. Initial productivity has been a challenge as we had to replace an unanticipated component. We are in active production and improving outputs.

Refurbishment of the next two presses is progressing. They are the 2500T and the 2000T presses. Both are forecasted to be back in service by late September. We are utilizing two different specialists in order to speed the timeline as much as possible.

The damaged building repair work began in mid-May. The General Contractor is committed to having the work completed by mid-September in tandem with bringing the first press back into production in that building.

We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

With our third-party support and purchased press in place and producing product, we've implemented all current options for containment. Our top priority has been and continues to be safely supporting our customers. We are also focused on returning the site to full production. This will take some months. Our next update will be posted June 21st.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer