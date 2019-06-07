Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SIFCO Industries : 6-7-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

June 7, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

  • The purchased press in Michigan has been repaired and is back in production.
  • Our 2500T Ring Die capable press has been completed and is in production. Initial productivity has been a challenge as we had to replace an unanticipated component. We are in active production and improving outputs.
  • Refurbishment of the next two presses is progressing. They are the 2500T and the 2000T presses. Both are forecasted to be back in service by late September. We are utilizing two different specialists in order to speed the timeline as much as possible.
  • The damaged building repair work began in mid-May. The General Contractor is committed to having the work completed by mid-September in tandem with bringing the first press back into production in that building.
  • We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

With our third-party support and purchased press in place and producing product, we've implemented all current options for containment. Our top priority has been and continues to be safely supporting our customers. We are also focused on returning the site to full production. This will take some months. Our next update will be posted June 21st.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 20:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:45pWAL MART STORES : WALMART INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:45pSTERICYCLE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pOCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pGALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:45pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BE
GL
04:43pFLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PU
04:42pELECTRONIC SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pSOPHIRIS BIO INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pCaesars and Vail rise while Guess and DocuSign slip
AQ
04:39pTIFFANY & CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Future Dims for Fiat Chrysler, Renault Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are Weakened -- WSJ
5AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About