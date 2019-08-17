Log in
SIFCO Industries : 8-16-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

08/17/2019 | 05:22am EDT

August 16, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

  • The purchased press in Michigan is continuing to support production without interruption since our last report.
  • Our 2500T Ring Die capable press is in production. Output continues to improve although productivity continues to be impacted by intermittent downtime required to implement corrections to the hydraulic system.
  • Refurbishment of the 2500T and the 2000T presses is progressing. The 2500T press is on schedule for a September return to service. The 2000T requires replacement components that have moved timing to October.
  • We are utilizing two different specialists in order to speed the timeline as much as possible.
  • The damaged building repair work which began in mid-May is also on schedule. The General Contractor is committed to support bringing the first press back into production by mid-September.
  • We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

With our third-party support and purchased press in place and producing product, we've implemented all current options for containment. Our top priority has been and continues to be safely supporting our customers. We are also focused on returning the site to full production. This will take some months. Our next update will be posted August 30th.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 17 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2019 09:21:09 UTC
