Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SIFCO Industries : 8-2-19 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2019 | 10:25am EDT

August 2, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

  • There are no changes from our last update. The work to full recovery continues on pace.
  • The purchased press in Michigan is continuing to support production without interruption since our last report.
  • Our 2500T Ring Die capable press is in production. Output continues to improve although productivity continues to be impacted by intermittent downtime required to implement corrections to the hydraulic system.
  • Refurbishment of the 2500T and the 2000T presses is on schedule. Both are forecasted to be back in service by late September. We are utilizing two different specialists in order to speed the timeline as much as possible.
  • The damaged building repair work which began in mid-May is also on schedule. The General Contractor is committed to support bringing the first press back into production by mid-September.
  • We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

With our third-party support and purchased press in place and producing product, we've implemented all current options for containment. Our top priority has been and continues to be safely supporting our customers. We are also focused on returning the site to full production. This will take some months. Our next update will be posted August 16th.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 03 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2019 14:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:56aProfit at Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway rises 17%
AQ
11:09a3M : Did You Acquire 3M Before February 9, 2017? Johnson Fistel Alerts Long-Term Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company
PR
11:06aSURFACE ONCOLOGY : Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel Launches Investigations
PR
11:00aCelebrating centennial, A&W® Restaurants supports veterans through National Root Beer Float Day
GL
10:36aJPMorgan in pole position to lead WeWork IPO after debt offering - sources
RE
10:34aJPMORGAN IN POLE POSITION TO LEAD WEWORK IPO AFTER DEBT OFFERING : sources
RE
10:33aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Aug. 3)
AQ
10:29aMERCK AND : 103-year-old ex-chemist to be honored for work on penicillin
AQ
10:26aMERCK AND : 103-year-old ex-chemist to be honoured for work on penicillin
AQ
10:25aSIFCO INDUSTRIES : 8-2-19 SIFCO Orange Fire Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Do Activist Investors Target Female CEOs? -- WSJ
2ROSS STORES : ROSS STORES : Man gets federal prison for Ross Stores insider trading
3APPLE : Insurance, economy, tariffs weigh on Berkshire Hathaway
4RENAULT : RENAULT : In Talks On Nissan
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : JPMORGAN IN POLE POSITION TO LEAD WEWORK IPO AFTER DEBT OFFERING: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group