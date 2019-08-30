Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SIFCO Industries : 8-30-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 02:52pm EDT

August 30, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

  • There has been no change from our previous update.
  • The purchased press in Michigan is continuing to support production without interruption since our last report.
  • Our 2500T Ring Die capable press is in production. Output continues to improve although productivity continues to be impacted by intermittent downtime required to implement corrections to the hydraulic system.
  • Refurbishment of the 2500T and the 2000T presses is progressing. The 2500T press is on schedule for a September return to service. The 2000T requires replacement components that have moved timing to October.
  • We are utilizing two different specialists in order to speed the timeline as much as possible.
  • The damaged building repair work which began in mid-May is also on schedule. The General Contractor is committed to support bringing the first press back into production by mid-September.
  • We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

With our third-party support and purchased press in place and producing product, we've implemented all current options for containment. Our top priority has been and continues to be safely supporting our customers. We are also focused on returning the site to full production. This will take some months. Our next update will be posted September 13th.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 18:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pFRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Urges Customers to Prepare for Hurricane Dorian
BU
03:34pHIGHLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Valaris plc – VAL
GL
03:34pPULSE EVOLUTION GROUP TO DISCUSS 2ND QUARTER RESULTS AND RECENT ACQUISITION ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 AT 2 : 00pm EST
AQ
03:33pUNITED COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS INC. SHAREHOLDER'S NEWSLETTER : August 2019
PR
03:33pBOOKS-A-MILLION : to Host Big Daddy Weave's Mike Weaver for Author Event, September 7
BU
03:32pCD PROJEKT : A brand new look at Cyberpunk 2077 in action is here!
PU
03:32pBREXIT : Eurotunnel is ready for Brexit - A quarter of all goods traded between the UK and the EU pass through the Channel Tunnel 30/08/2019 - 7:30 p.m.
PU
03:29pBlood Donations Needed in Preparation for Hurricane Dorian
BU
03:27pASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:27pKEURIG DR PEPPER : and Good Sports Announce 2019 Winners of the Let's Play High School Equipment Makeover Challenge
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax
4Oil falls ahead of hurricane but posts weekly gain as U.S.-China trade war eases
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group