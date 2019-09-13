SIFCO Industries : 9-13-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

September 13, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

The purchased press in Michigan is continuing to support production without interruption since our last report.

Our third-party support reduced from two to one Operator this past week. We forecast minimal impact to current commitments due to this premature change in support. We will work directly with any customer(s) that this does impact.

Refurbishment of the 2500T and the 2000T presses is progressing. The 2500T press is on schedule for an end of September return to service. The 2000T requires replacement components that have moved timing to October.

We are utilizing two different specialists in order to speed the timeline as much as possible.

The damaged building repair work which began in mid-May is on schedule. The General Contractor is committed to support bringing the first press back into production by the end of September.

We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

With our third-party support and purchased press in place and producing product, we've implemented all current options for containment. Our top priority has been and continues to be safely supporting our customers. We are also focused on returning the site to full production. This will take some months. Our next update will be posted September 27th.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer