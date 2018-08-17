SIGGRAPH 2018 : Celebrates Generations in Vancouver

SIGGRAPH
2018, the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational event
showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques,
has concluded in Vancouver, BC, with over 16,500 attendees from around
the world. The 45th SIGGRAPH conference took place 12–16 August at the
Vancouver Convention Centre.
SIGGRAPH 2018 attendees hailed from the United States and 87 other
countries worldwide, including Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan,
Mexico, South Korea, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Attendees came
to Vancouver to experience and interact with the latest innovations in
computer graphics and interactive techniques, including the newest
applications in virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, AI, and robotics.
At the heart of SIGGRAPH 2018 were opportunities for all to gain
hands-on experiences with new technologies; to hear experts discuss the
“how-to” behind their cutting-edge film, television, game, or multimedia
productions; and, to experience the merging of traditional processes
with experimental, never-before-seen technologies.
During the course of the conference, close to 700 papers, courses,
lectures, installations, artworks, and experiences were shared, culled
from nearly 2,300 submissions from around the world. In addition, almost
1,000 speakers participated. Select sessions and events were
livestreamed, generating significant social media reach with over 60K
views on the ACM SIGGRAPH YouTube channel and 50K views on the
SIGGRAPH Conferences Facebook page thus far.
On the conclusion of this year’s event, SIGGRAPH 2018 Conference Chair
Roy C. Anthony said, “SIGGRAPH is a place where those of us in the
digital arts and interactive technology arenas come to recharge our
creative engines. This year’s contributors delivered incredible content
sure to inspire future generations working within these fields. People
attend SIGGRAPH each year because they know they’ll be offered a ‘sneak
peek’ of the magic behind the curtain. SIGGRAPH is truly a global
community — a network where artists, practitioners, educators, and
scientists gather to infuse each other with new ideas, find stimulating
sources of mentorship, and collaborate on new opportunities.”
He adds, “The enthusiasm and energy demonstrated at SIGGRAPH is second
to none. I saw thousands of people openly sharing new ideas and
expressing their creative energy within every square foot of the
Vancouver Convention Centre. This year, I leave energized, not only by
the inspiration that SIGGRAPH always delivers, but to have also been
able to give back to this wonderful community, which has inspired me to
be inventive and to create, as well as helped me along the way in my
career. These past 18 months as Conference Chair have been a true honor
for me — an experience I will never forget.”
The Exhibition played host to nearly 160 diverse companies on the show
floor, each showcasing the latest in technologies, products, and
services. Due to the remarkable increase in the amount of new technology
that has debuted in the global computer graphics marketplace over this
past year, nearly one quarter of this year’s exhibitors presented at
SIGGRAPH for the first time. Major announcements from 2018
exhibitors included the release of: NVIDIA’s Quadro RTX 5000, 6000, and
8000 turing-powered GPUs; Khronos Group’s VR/AR standard API, OpenXR;
Vicon’s Origin (VR suite); Chaos Group’s V-Ray Cloud; AMD’s Radeon Pro
WX 8200; Sketchfab’s MASSIVE; Lenovo’s ThinkPad P1; and, StarVR’s One VR
headset.
“Tourism Vancouver, as well as our hospitality and tech industries, were
incredibly proud to have provided the backdrop for the thousands of
business and social connections that took place during another
incredible SIGGRAPH conference. We look forward to welcoming SIGGRAPH
back in future years,” said Tourism Vancouver President and CEO Ty Speer.
Among this year’s highlights were the keynote, a conversation on
creativity by Senior Vice President, Executive Creative Director, and
Head of Industrial Light & Magic Rob Bredow; two world premiere short
films, Walt Disney Animation Studios’s “Cycles” and Platige Image’s
“Miazmat”; a collection of 50 original artworks from Syd Mead, renowned
futurist and visionary, on display in the Production Gallery; the return
of SIGGRAPH’s two-day Business Symposium; sneak peek Production Sessions
on upcoming studio releases “Missing Link” (LAIKA Studios) and “Ralph
Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” (Walt Disney Animation Studios);
and, a special session celebrating the 50-year history of the VR
headset, featuring the "Father of Computer Graphics" Ivan E. Sutherland (watch
via the livestream).
Attendees also enjoyed installations from around the world within the Experience
Hall and the brand-new Immersive
Pavilion, which featured a VR museum, Vrcade, Village, and the
Computer Animation Festival VR Theater. For those who came to learn,
opportunities were vast and covered the most cutting-edge technical
research and applications in computer graphics and interactive
techniques, including presentations on 128 technical
papers.
SIGGRAPH 2018 Award Winners:
Best Real-Time Graphics and
Interactivity*
“Democratizing
MoCap: Real-Time Full-Performance Motion Capture with an iPhone X,
Xsens, IKINEMA, and Unreal Engine”
Cory Strassburger, Kite &
Lightning
*This award was determined by a six-member jury and
the live audience.
Emerging Technologies Best in Show
“Steerable
Application-Adaptive Near-Eye Displays”
Kishore Rathinavel,
Praneeth Chakravarthula, and Turner Whitted, UNC Chapel Hill, NVIDIA
Corporation; Kaan Aksit, Josef Spjut, Ben Boudaoud, and David Luebke,
NVIDIA Corporation; and, Henry Fuchs, UNC Chapel Hill
Computer
Animation Festival Electronic Theater
-
Best in Show – “Hybrids” by Florian Brauch, Kim Tailhades, Matthieu
Pujol, Yohan Thireau, and Romain Thirion of MoPA (France)
-
Best Student Project – “Overrun” by Pierre Ropars, Antonin
Derory, Diane Thirault, Jérémie Cottard, Matthieu Druaud, and Adrien
Zumbihl of Supinfocom Rubika (France)
-
Jury’s Choice – “Bilby” by Liron Topaz, Pierre Perifel, and JP Sans of
DreamWorks Animation (United States)
-
Audience Choice** – “One Small Step” by Bobby Pontillas
and Andrew Chesworth of TAIKO Studios (United States)*
**Vote
tallied on-site after three consecutive screenings.
Best Art Paper
“Augmented
Fauna and Glass Mutations: A Dialogue Between Material and Technique in
Glassblowing and 3D Printing”
Tobias Klein, City University
of Hong Kong
For more information about SIGGRAPH 2018, including official photographs
from the conference, visit our virtual
media office. To view select recorded sessions, please visit
the SIGGRAPH 2018 website.
The 46th annual conference, SIGGRAPH
2019, will be held in Los Angeles, 28 July–1 August, at the Los
Angeles Convention Center.
About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH 2018
ACM,
the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest
educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators,
researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and
address the field's challenges. ACM
SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an
interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and
applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH
is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience
showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH
2018, marking the 45th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH,
took place from 12–16 August at the Vancouver Convention Centre in
Vancouver, B.C.
