SIGGRAPH 2018 Exhibitor Profiles

SIGGRAPH 2018 takes place 12 – 16 August 2018 at the Vancouver
Convention Centre. Please note the following important information.
Company:
ACM Publications
Booth:
742
Web:
http://books.acm.org/
For more than 60 years, the best and brightest minds in computing
have come to ACM to meet, share ideas, publish their work and change
the world. ACM's publications are among the most respected and
highly cited in the field because of their longstanding focus on
quality and their ability to attract pioneering thought leaders from
both academia and industry.
ACM Books is a new series of scholarly research monographs and
graduate-level texts, authored by computer scientists and
practitioners at the forefront of computing technology. The series,
published by ACM in collaboration with Morgan & Claypool Publishers,
includes books from across the entire spectrum of computer science,
geared to researchers, educators, practitioners and students.
Company:
American Cinematographer
Booth:
306
Web:
www.theasc.com
American Cinematographer is the industry's leading journal of film
and digital production techniques. First published by the American
Society of Cinematographers in 1920, the magazine continues to offer
readers valuable access to the world's finest filmmakers.
Company:
BinaryVR
Booth:
1041
Web:
www.binaryvr.com
BinaryVR aims for seamless interaction between AI and people’s
daily lives in the computer vision field. We provide top-notch
facial motion capture solutions in various fields to support your
products at the backend with the highest accuracy and precision
level. While straddling the line between R&D and product build,
BinaryVR is on the front of the cutting-edge technology keeping
our core value in constant evolution. BinaryVR is always striving
to reshape how our society interacts with computing machines
including a mobile phone.
Company:
Dimensional Imaging (DI4D)
Booth:
941
Web:
www.di4d.com
DI4D is a world-leading facial performance capture company formed in
2003 and based in Glasgow, UK and Los Angeles, CA. DI4D has become
the VFX industry’s foremost provider of facial performance capture
for visual effects in movies, video games and virtual reality, and
for advanced clinical and other scientific research applications.
The company’s ultra-high quality approach sets the benchmark in this
highly-competitive technical world. Recent projects using DI4D’s
facial performance capture systems include the movies Deadpool 2 and
Blade Runner 2049, the Far Cry 5 video game, with several more
movie, TV and video game projects currently in production.
Company:
Drexel University
Booth:
838
Web:
http://digm.drexel.edu/acelab/
Drexel is a comprehensive global research university ranked among
the top 100 in the nation. With over 24,000 students, Drexel is one
of America's 15 largest private universities.
Drexel University's Digital Media department offers BS Degrees in VR
& Immersive Media, Animation & Visual Effects, Game Design &
Production and Interactive Digital Media, as well as MS and PhD
programs in Digital Media.
Drexel’s groundbreaking faculty, cutting-edge labs and studios,
six-month co-op employment program, and passionate students
combine to create one of the most unique and effective learning
and research environments in the world.
Company:
EIZO
Booth:
1040
Web:
www.EIZO.com
EIZO, which means image in Japanese, is a visual technology company
that develops and manufactures high-end display solutions with its
state-of-the-art ColorEdge monitors that are excellent for color
management, photography and video with built-in calibration,
uniformity correction sensors and our famous five-year warranty.
Company:
Intel Corporation
Booth:
1300
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
INTC
Web:
https://www.intel.com/
Intel makes possible the most amazing experiences of the future.
You many know us for our processors. But we do so much more. Intel
invents at the boundaries of technology to make amazing experiences
possible for business and society, and for every person on Earth.
Harnessing the capability of the cloud, the ubiquity of the Internet
of Things, the latest advances in memory and programmable solutions,
and the promise of always-on 5G connectivity, Intel is disrupting
industries and solving global challenges. Leading on policy,
diversity, inclusion, education and sustainability, we create value
for our stockholders, customers and society.
Company:
PNY Technologies
Booth:
1001
Web:
www.pny.com/quadro
PNY Technologies® is NVIDIA's Quadro® and GeForce® channel partner
throughout NALA, EMEA and India. NVIDIA GPU enabled solution
providers encompass AEC, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment,
Government and Defense, and more. From BIM to CAE simulation,
real-time rendering, or AI enhanced products or workflows, PNY will
work with you to find the ideal NVIDIA GPU for your most demanding
and sophisticated graphics, HPC, visualization, simulation or AI
deployments. Visit PNY’s booth 1001 to see how NVIDIA Quadro GPUs
accelerate key components of M&E workflows, and how AI is changing
the face of media production. In-booth theatre presentations are
also available.
Company:
Qualisys
Booth:
1411
Web:
www.qualisys.com
Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology & has a
long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment &
sport facilities with high-end camera systems & expertise in
capturing & analyzing movements.
Our high performance infrared cameras and the advanced Qualisys
Track Manager software track movement while streaming to external
software such as Unity and Unreal, making it possible for gaming
studios, film and TV producers to perform high fidelity animations,
as well as for VR experiences and create free-roaming, immersive
scenarios - from full body movements to hands & face; single player
to multiple actors.
Company:
Quantum Corporation
Booth:
719
Web:
www.quantum.com
Quantum is a global leader in workflow-optimized storage and
intelligent data management solutions. Quantum’s StorNext® is the
media industry’s leading content production and archive platform,
providing a unique combination of performance, low-cost capacity and
accessibility for immersive content creators and owners ranging from
the smallest visual effects studios to the world’s largest animation
organizations.
Quantum’s Xcellis™ shared storage appliances enable users to
reliably create high-resolution visual effects and animation
content, and scale access to this content across thousands of
clients. Powered by StorNext, Xcellis makes high-performance disk,
object storage, tape and the public cloud behave as one seamless,
easy-to-manage environment.
Company:
SkyScale
Booth:
744
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
OSS
Web:
www.skyscale.com
SkyScale is a leading provider of cloud-based dedicated bare-metal
multi-GPU platforms for the fastest HPC and deep learning
performance available as a service anywhere in the world. SkyScale
also hosts cutting-edge private and hybrid clouds in their
innovative data centers, featuring unmatched reliability, physical
and cyber security. SkyScale is an NVIDIA Authorized Cloud Service
Provider, and is HIPAA and ITAR compliant.
Company:
StarVR Corporation
Booth:
421
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
(TPEx: 6681)
Web:
www.starvr.com
StarVR Corporation is dedicated to the innovation of professional
virtual reality solutions, with a focus on high-end enterprise
applications and location-based entertainment. At the core of its
commercial solutions sits the StarVR head-mounted-display (HMD). The
next-generation StarVR® One headset features an industry-leading
210-degree field-of-view and integrated eye tracking, proprietary
full RGB AMOLED displays with 16 million sub-pixels and custom
designed lenses. Founded as a joint venture between Acer and
Starbreeze, StarVR Corporation is listed on the emerging stock board
of the Taipei Exchange (TPEx: 6681). The company is headquartered in
Taipei, with presence in Los Angeles, Paris and Stockholm.
Company:
TOBII PRO
Booth:
437
Web:
www.tobiipro.com
Tobii Pro provides world-leading eye tracking solutions to academic
institutions and commercial companies that want to better understand
human behavior. Our solutions consist of hardware, software,
training, and support. We also offer eye-tracking-based consumer
research studies to customers that do not have the expertise or time
to conduct the research themselves, such as large market research
firms and consumer goods companies. Since 2001, our mission has been
to make eye tracking as accessible as possible and to make eye
tracking easy to use for everyone.
Company:
Unity Technologies
Booth:
817
Web:
www.unity3d.com
Unity is the creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D
development platform, giving developers around the world the tools
to create rich, interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. The
company’s 800 person engineering team keeps Unity at the bleeding
edge of technology by working alongside partners such as Google,
Facebook, Oculus and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the
latest releases and platforms. Games and experiences made with
Unity have reached nearly 3 billion devices worldwide and were
installed more than 24 billion times in the last 12 months.
Company:
Wacom
Booth:
1023
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6727
Web:
www.wacom.com
Wacom inspires artists and designers and is making the world a more
creative place through its family of digital pen tablets and
creative pen displays. From hobbyists and enthusiasts to
professional creators of digital content, Wacom products deliver a
natural and intuitive digital workflow that feels just like
traditional media. Live. Dare. Create.
Company:
X-Rite Pantone
Booth:
401
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
DHR (Danaher is parent company)
Web:
www.xrite.com/TAC
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the
science and technology of color and appearance. With its wholly
owned subsidiary Pantone, X-Rite is the expert in blending the art
and science of color, providing complete end-to-end color management
solutions for our clients.
As global leader in color science and technology, X-Rite has taken
an ambitious step beyond color to tackle the more significant
challenge of capturing and managing appearance. Total Appearance
Capture (TAC™) Ecosystem, allows you to capture the exact visual
characteristics of materials and enables an unmatched level of
realism and efficiency in digital material capture and 3D design.
The TAC™ Ecosystem is an award-winning appearance solution that
brings product designs to life with digital material representations
and consistent shared material appearance information that reduces
design approval cycles and accelerates time to market. For further
information, please visit www.xrite.com/TAC.
