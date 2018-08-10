Log in
SIGGRAPH 2018 Exhibitor Profiles

0
08/10/2018 | 06:03pm CEST

SIGGRAPH 2018 takes place 12 – 16 August 2018 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Please note the following important information.

#SIGGRAPH2018 Exhibitor News and Press Kits:
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/siggraph-2018/

Information for Media:
https://s2018.siggraph.org/press/press-information/

Business Wire is the official news wire for SIGGRAPH 2018. Listed below are exhibitor profiles.

 
Company: ACM Publications
Booth: 742
Web: http://books.acm.org/
For more than 60 years, the best and brightest minds in computing have come to ACM to meet, share ideas, publish their work and change the world. ACM's publications are among the most respected and highly cited in the field because of their longstanding focus on quality and their ability to attract pioneering thought leaders from both academia and industry.
 
ACM Books is a new series of scholarly research monographs and graduate-level texts, authored by computer scientists and practitioners at the forefront of computing technology. The series, published by ACM in collaboration with Morgan & Claypool Publishers, includes books from across the entire spectrum of computer science, geared to researchers, educators, practitioners and students.
 
 
Company: American Cinematographer
Booth: 306
Web: www.theasc.com
American Cinematographer is the industry's leading journal of film and digital production techniques. First published by the American Society of Cinematographers in 1920, the magazine continues to offer readers valuable access to the world's finest filmmakers.
 
 
Company: BinaryVR
Booth: 1041
Web: www.binaryvr.com

BinaryVR aims for seamless interaction between AI and people’s daily lives in the computer vision field. We provide top-notch facial motion capture solutions in various fields to support your products at the backend with the highest accuracy and precision level. While straddling the line between R&D and product build, BinaryVR is on the front of the cutting-edge technology keeping our core value in constant evolution. BinaryVR is always striving to reshape how our society interacts with computing machines including a mobile phone.

 
 
Company: Dimensional Imaging (DI4D)
Booth: 941
Web: www.di4d.com
DI4D is a world-leading facial performance capture company formed in 2003 and based in Glasgow, UK and Los Angeles, CA. DI4D has become the VFX industry’s foremost provider of facial performance capture for visual effects in movies, video games and virtual reality, and for advanced clinical and other scientific research applications. The company’s ultra-high quality approach sets the benchmark in this highly-competitive technical world. Recent projects using DI4D’s facial performance capture systems include the movies Deadpool 2 and Blade Runner 2049, the Far Cry 5 video game, with several more movie, TV and video game projects currently in production.
 
 
Company: Drexel University
Booth: 838
Web: http://digm.drexel.edu/acelab/
Drexel is a comprehensive global research university ranked among the top 100 in the nation. With over 24,000 students, Drexel is one of America's 15 largest private universities.
 
Drexel University's Digital Media department offers BS Degrees in VR & Immersive Media, Animation & Visual Effects, Game Design & Production and Interactive Digital Media, as well as MS and PhD programs in Digital Media.
 

Drexel’s groundbreaking faculty, cutting-edge labs and studios, six-month co-op employment program, and passionate students combine to create one of the most unique and effective learning and research environments in the world.

 
 
Company: EIZO
Booth: 1040
Web: www.EIZO.com
EIZO, which means image in Japanese, is a visual technology company that develops and manufactures high-end display solutions with its state-of-the-art ColorEdge monitors that are excellent for color management, photography and video with built-in calibration, uniformity correction sensors and our famous five-year warranty.
 
 
Company: Intel Corporation
Booth: 1300
Ticker Symbol & Exchange: INTC
Web: https://www.intel.com/
Intel makes possible the most amazing experiences of the future.
 
You many know us for our processors. But we do so much more. Intel invents at the boundaries of technology to make amazing experiences possible for business and society, and for every person on Earth. Harnessing the capability of the cloud, the ubiquity of the Internet of Things, the latest advances in memory and programmable solutions, and the promise of always-on 5G connectivity, Intel is disrupting industries and solving global challenges. Leading on policy, diversity, inclusion, education and sustainability, we create value for our stockholders, customers and society.
 
 
Company: PNY Technologies
Booth: 1001
Web: www.pny.com/quadro
PNY Technologies® is NVIDIA's Quadro® and GeForce® channel partner throughout NALA, EMEA and India. NVIDIA GPU enabled solution providers encompass AEC, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Government and Defense, and more. From BIM to CAE simulation, real-time rendering, or AI enhanced products or workflows, PNY will work with you to find the ideal NVIDIA GPU for your most demanding and sophisticated graphics, HPC, visualization, simulation or AI deployments. Visit PNY’s booth 1001 to see how NVIDIA Quadro GPUs accelerate key components of M&E workflows, and how AI is changing the face of media production. In-booth theatre presentations are also available.
 
 
Company: Qualisys
Booth: 1411
Web: www.qualisys.com
Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology & has a long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment & sport facilities with high-end camera systems & expertise in capturing & analyzing movements.
 
Our high performance infrared cameras and the advanced Qualisys Track Manager software track movement while streaming to external software such as Unity and Unreal, making it possible for gaming studios, film and TV producers to perform high fidelity animations, as well as for VR experiences and create free-roaming, immersive scenarios - from full body movements to hands & face; single player to multiple actors.
 
 
Company: Quantum Corporation
Booth: 719
Web: www.quantum.com
Quantum is a global leader in workflow-optimized storage and intelligent data management solutions. Quantum’s StorNext® is the media industry’s leading content production and archive platform, providing a unique combination of performance, low-cost capacity and accessibility for immersive content creators and owners ranging from the smallest visual effects studios to the world’s largest animation organizations.
 
Quantum’s Xcellis™ shared storage appliances enable users to reliably create high-resolution visual effects and animation content, and scale access to this content across thousands of clients. Powered by StorNext, Xcellis makes high-performance disk, object storage, tape and the public cloud behave as one seamless, easy-to-manage environment.
 
 
Company: SkyScale
Booth: 744
Ticker Symbol & Exchange: OSS
Web: www.skyscale.com
SkyScale is a leading provider of cloud-based dedicated bare-metal multi-GPU platforms for the fastest HPC and deep learning performance available as a service anywhere in the world. SkyScale also hosts cutting-edge private and hybrid clouds in their innovative data centers, featuring unmatched reliability, physical and cyber security. SkyScale is an NVIDIA Authorized Cloud Service Provider, and is HIPAA and ITAR compliant.
 
 
Company: StarVR Corporation
Booth: 421
Ticker Symbol & Exchange: (TPEx: 6681)
Web: www.starvr.com
StarVR Corporation is dedicated to the innovation of professional virtual reality solutions, with a focus on high-end enterprise applications and location-based entertainment. At the core of its commercial solutions sits the StarVR head-mounted-display (HMD). The next-generation StarVR® One headset features an industry-leading 210-degree field-of-view and integrated eye tracking, proprietary full RGB AMOLED displays with 16 million sub-pixels and custom designed lenses. Founded as a joint venture between Acer and Starbreeze, StarVR Corporation is listed on the emerging stock board of the Taipei Exchange (TPEx: 6681). The company is headquartered in Taipei, with presence in Los Angeles, Paris and Stockholm.
 
 
Company: TOBII PRO
Booth: 437
Web: www.tobiipro.com
Tobii Pro provides world-leading eye tracking solutions to academic institutions and commercial companies that want to better understand human behavior. Our solutions consist of hardware, software, training, and support. We also offer eye-tracking-based consumer research studies to customers that do not have the expertise or time to conduct the research themselves, such as large market research firms and consumer goods companies. Since 2001, our mission has been to make eye tracking as accessible as possible and to make eye tracking easy to use for everyone.
 
 
Company: Unity Technologies
Booth: 817
Web: www.unity3d.com

Unity is the creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform, giving developers around the world the tools to create rich, interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. The company’s 800 person engineering team keeps Unity at the bleeding edge of technology by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Games and experiences made with Unity have reached nearly 3 billion devices worldwide and were installed more than 24 billion times in the last 12 months.

 
 
Company: Wacom
Booth: 1023
Ticker Symbol & Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6727
Web: www.wacom.com
Wacom inspires artists and designers and is making the world a more creative place through its family of digital pen tablets and creative pen displays. From hobbyists and enthusiasts to professional creators of digital content, Wacom products deliver a natural and intuitive digital workflow that feels just like traditional media. Live. Dare. Create.
 
 
Company: X-Rite Pantone
Booth: 401
Ticker Symbol & Exchange: DHR (Danaher is parent company)
Web: www.xrite.com/TAC
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With its wholly owned subsidiary Pantone, X-Rite is the expert in blending the art and science of color, providing complete end-to-end color management solutions for our clients.
 
As global leader in color science and technology, X-Rite has taken an ambitious step beyond color to tackle the more significant challenge of capturing and managing appearance. Total Appearance Capture (TAC™) Ecosystem, allows you to capture the exact visual characteristics of materials and enables an unmatched level of realism and efficiency in digital material capture and 3D design. The TAC™ Ecosystem is an award-winning appearance solution that brings product designs to life with digital material representations and consistent shared material appearance information that reduces design approval cycles and accelerates time to market. For further information, please visit www.xrite.com/TAC.
 
 
 
© Business Wire 2018
