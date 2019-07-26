SIGGRAPH 2019 Exhibitor Profiles

SIGGRAPH 2019 runs July 28 – August 1, 2019, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for SIGGRAPH. Exhibitor profiles are listed below.

Company: 4DAGE Technology Co., Ltd.

Booth: 1059

Founded in October 2014, 4DAGE is dedicated to the studies and applications in the field of 3D digitization with using AI method of depth prediction. Taking “digital everything” as a vision, we convene talents among top scholars and specialists around the globe, bringing digital technologies to the everyday life of common people. As the first 3D digital reconstruction center in China who offers consumer-grade 3D technologies to the common people, 4DAGE’s advanced micron-accuracy 3D digitization scanning technologies are 200 times more efficient than traditional solutions. Its application scenarios range from real estate, digital museum, hospitality and travel to industry.

Company: Ace Computers

Booth: 820

Ace Computers is a 36 year old ISO 9001:2015 Certified manufacturer of high end desktop, portable and GPU workstations for creative and engineering professionals. We are the recipient of Intel's 2019 Partner of the Year for Data Center Innovation and hold multiple federal contracts with the Air Force (NetCents2 Products and Client Computing Solutions), NASA SEWP V, GSA Schedule 70 and others. We are an NVIDIA Tesla Preferred Partner and have been an Intel Platinum Solutions Provider for over 20 years. Come to our booth #820 and see our new Intel and AMD Based Workstation Solutions!

Company: Aquifer Motion

Booth: 1058

Austin-based startup, Aquifer Motion, is premiering their mobile-first motion capture platform at SIGGRAPH 2019

Aquifer captures accurate facial motion at 60fps using powerful mobile hardware and a clear interface designed for non-technical performers and animators alike. Built to work seamlessly across pipelines, the feature-rich app offers offline capture and export of 3D animation files directly from the app for import into Maya, 3ds Max, Blender or other 3D animation software.

The Aquifer platform provides powerful cloud-based features such as a facial auto-rigging tool to enable artists, animators, and other 3D creators to work more effectively, and efficiently than ever before.

Company: ASUS

Booth: 919

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world’s best motherboards, PCs, monitors, and graphics cards, and driven to become the most innovative leading technology enterprise. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, and joyful smart life for everyone. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won thousands of prestigious awards in 2018 and ranked as one of Forbes’ Global 2000 Top Regarded Companies, Thomson Reuters’ Top 100 Global Tech Leaders and Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

Company: Autodesk

Booth: 1211

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: ADSK

At SIGGRAPH 2019, Autodesk will unveil the latest updates to its media and entertainment tools for artists in VFX, animation, games, VR/AR and beyond. New improvements will connect creative workflows, streamline production, and help teams bring more engaging content to audiences worldwide. SIGGRAPH attendees can visit Autodesk at booth #1211 for demos and presentations of Maya, Shotgun Software, Arnold and Flame and 3ds Max.

Autodesk will also host the Vision Series, featuring technology previews and a full slate of programming spanning open source initiatives, AI and machine learning, design data, streamlining production pipelines, new approaches to creative workflows and more. It will also include presentations on Autodesk’s latest developments and recent film, television and game projects from Autodesk customers such as Animal Logic, ILM, The Mill, Scanline and more.

Company: AWS

Booth: 1203

For 13 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 165 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 64 Availability Zones (AZs) within 21 geographic regions, spanning the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sweden, and the UK. Millions of customers including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit https://aws.amazon.com/.

Company: Beijing Noitom Technology Ltd.

Booth: 1461

Founded in 2011, Noitom Ltd. works with a team of dedicated engineers who develop world-class motion capture technology for consumer and industrial markets through the integration of MEMS sensors, pattern recognition, human kinetics and wireless transmission. Noitom is an international leader in innovative technology for use in animation, film, medical applications, robotics and gaming. Noitom is headquartered in Beijing with affiliate offices in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Miami. For further information about Noitom and its services, please visit http://www.noitom.com. For general inquiries, please email info(at)noitom.com.

Company: BOXX Technologies

Booth: 1361

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for visual effects, animation, film editing, architecture, engineering and more. For over 23 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. BOXX purpose-built systems are engineered, manufactured, and supported in the U.S.A. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

Company: Carnegie Mellon ETC

Booth: 959

The ETC is the premiere professional graduate program for interactive entertainment as it’s applied across a variety of fields. We are committed to challenging students from a diversity of backgrounds to study and work together on applied design-based research projects, developing their skills as leaders in terms of assuming responsibility for their role on a team as well as in terms of doing innovative work and pushing the envelope in the field.

Company: CIARA, a Hypertec Brand

Booth: 1155

CIARA, a Hypertec brand, founded in 1984, is a global technology provider that specializes in the design, engineering, manufacturing, integration, deployment, support and recycling of cutting-edge IT products. With its vast range of products and services including desktops, workstations, servers and storage, HPC products, high frequency servers, OEM services, deployment services, colocation services and IT asset disposition services, CIARA is considered to be one of the largest system manufacturers in North America and the only provider capable of offering a total hardware lifecycle management solution. The company’s products are employed worldwide by organizations small to large in the sectors of public cloud, content delivery, finance, aerospace, engineering, transportation, energy, government, education and defense.

Company: Dell Technologies

Booth: 727

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: DELL

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud. The Dell Technologies family includes Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware.

Company: Dexta Robotics

Booth: 1161

Dexta Robotics is a company founded by a group of passionate robotists in 2014. The goal of the company is to use advanced robotics technology to create the next generation of interaction interface for VR/MR and accelerate its popularization. In 2018, it started to ship its early development kit with full SDK support with all mainstream headsets. This June, Dexmo Enterprise Edition was officially launched. Today Dexta Robotics holds more than 30 patents/pending-patents worldwide, and is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of interaction system.

Company: Eclipse Tech, LLC

Booth: 1354

Eclipse Tech provides Educators SIMPLICITY to teach digital content creation at an amazingly low cost!! With our integrated rendering solution, the school doesn’t need to spend TONS on data centers and computer labs; you save on IT and power costs because we provide both. You can scale your service to meet your fluctuating enrollments, and you are giving your students the mobility to study from any location! Your students just log in through your pre-authorized secure settings, and instantly have access to all the computing power they’ll ever need.

Company: Epic Games

Booth: 1319

Join Epic Games at SIGGRAPH 2019 (Hall H, Booth #1319) and discover how trailblazers are using Epic’s Unreal Engine to change the art of filmmaking with new virtual production techniques for final pixels in real time. Attend tech talks and learning theater sessions to get the latest on photorealistic digital humans, as well as advancements in ray tracing, augmented reality, virtual reality, visualization, and live events technology. Plus, preview what's new in 4.23, the latest version of Unreal Engine. For the full list of events and schedules, visit: https://www.unrealengine.com/siggraph2019.

Company: Exothermic Systems LLC

Booth: 1

Exothermic is a small company creating innovative 2D design and animation software for desktop PC and Mac. We listen directly to our customers and respond rapidly to their feedback. We do not have large marketing and sales teams or fancy offices. Our focus is on creating software that exceeds the needs of our users and allows them to succeed in their work and have some fun while doing it.

Company: FaceUnity Technology

Booth: 1055

Focusing on the integration and innovation of artificial intelligence and computer graphics technologies, FaceUnity is committed to providing content creation tools, platforms and solutions for consumer applications.

FaceUnity has launched core products such as FaceAR SDK, Automatic Avatar Generation (PTA), and Audio-based Avatar Interaction. We have served around 500 clients, covering smartphones, live broadcasts, short videos, online education, and new retails.

FaceUnity was founded by leading scientists in the field, with over 20 years of R&D experience in computer graphics, computer vision and VR/AR technologies. FaceUnity and Zhejiang University cooperatively launched the ZJU-FaceUnity Joint Lab of Intelligent Graphics in 2018.

Company: FLIR Systems, Inc.

Booth: 819

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes technologies that enhance perception and awareness. We bring innovative sensing solutions into daily life through our thermal imaging, visible-light imaging, video analytics, measurement and diagnostic, and advanced threat detection systems.

FLIR offers a diversified portfolio that serves a number of applications in government & defense, industrial, and commercial markets. Our products help first responders and military personnel protect and save lives, promote efficiency within the trades, and innovate consumer-facing technologies. FLIR strives to strengthen public safety and well-being, increase energy and time efficiency, and contribute to healthy and intelligent communities.

Company: FORUM8 Co., Ltd.

Booth: 951

FORUM8 provides VR solutions powered by Interactive 3D VR simulation and modeling software "VR Design Studio" that can interact with vehicle dynamics information from various 3rd party systems including SIMULINK for visualization and simulation while allowing users to construct VR environment that can be driven around, an ideal integrated VR platform for autonomous driving, ADAS simulation, and ITS automotive research.

Company: Hyprsense

Booth: 1150

Hyprsense provides real-time facial motion capture technology for anyone to become digital human and enable live 3D animation.

Our technology includes the broad spectrum of face detection, facial landmark tracking, and expression value tracking. We empower real-time 3D character for virtual influencers/virtual YouTubers, AR filter, VR avatar experience with delicate portraiture of one’s expression. Furthermore, we support advanced applications of our technology in AI interaction from the fields of smart speakers, robotics, and automobile infotainment.

Company: IATSE

Booth: 1102

The IATSE (full name: International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada) is the largest union representing workers in the entertainment industry. Our members work in all forms of live theater, motion picture production, television production, television broadcasting, trade shows, exhibitions, and concerts, as well as the equipment and construction shops that support all these areas of the entertainment industry. We represent virtually all the behind-the-scenes workers in crafts ranging from motion picture animation to theater ushering.

Company: Imverse

Booth: 641

IMVERSE is a voxel graphics company developing technology for 3D and XR content creation in Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality and Location Based Entertainment.

Thanks to its proprietary voxel engine, Imverse is developing real-time volumetric capture systems, as well as a global distribution model for the future of entertainment, bridging games, movies, and physical spaces.

LiveStage is Imverse's flagship product. It is a proprietary real-time volumetric capture and rendering system, enabling studios and media companies to create interactive mixed reality content in which holograms of users are generated live.

Company: InstaLOD GmbH

Booth: 1329

Located in Stuttgart, Germany, InstaLOD GmbH is the developer and publisher of the award-winning InstaLOD solution. InstaLOD enables companies around the globe to achieve massive cost and time savings when working with 3D. The software was first introduced at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles. Two years on, InstaLOD is a key exhibitor with one of the biggest booth spaces at SIGGRAPH 2019. Apart from our latest R&D at InstaLOD we're presenting new solutions for material authoring as well as scan processing and photogrammetry.

Company: International Computer Concepts (ICC)

Booth: 848

International Computer Concepts (ICC) is a leading provider of IT technology. Since 1993, ICC has been integrating computing systems with the latest hardware and software components to meet the dynamic business and IT requirements of its clients. With a focus on technical expertise and delivering energy-efficient and high-performance solutions, ICC uses only the best components available to design and assemble computing systems in accordance with their ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturing management process. Based in Northbrook, Illinois, ICC works closely with clients that include local businesses, multinational corporations, institutions of higher learning, and government agencies to equip them with superb computers.

Company: IO Industries

Booth: 1152

IO Industries Inc., London, ON, Canada (est. 1991), designs and manufactures digital video cameras, digital video recorders and software for applications in aerospace, defense testing, medical, scientific, machine vision, broadcast and cinema.

Company: Kingston Technology

Booth: 633

Kingston Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 1987 with a single product offering. Today, over 30 years and 2,000 products later, Kingston has become a world leader in memory products and technology solutions. Combining one of the most extensive testing processes in the memory industry, exceptional free tech support and a consistent rollout of innovative technologies, Kingston Technology continually sets industry standards in quality and reliability. Named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Orange County, Calif., Kingston’s tenets of respect, loyalty, flexibility and integrity create an exemplary corporate culture.

Company: Lemnis Technologies

Booth: 721

Lemnis Technologies is a team of passionate scientists and engineers on a mission to make Mixed Reality viable as the next computing platform.

With technology proven by science, backed by research publications and pending patents, Lemnis Technologies aims to set a new standard for visual fidelity in head-mounted displays. They pioneered the award-winning Verifocal™ platform introduced at SIGGRAPH2018, and won a CES2019 Innovation Award for their Verifocal™ VR Kit. At SIGGRAPH 2019, they will showcase Verifocal™ Mixed Reality headsets with a new generation eye tracker.

A technology company incorporated in Singapore since 2017, Lemnis counts 9 employees including 4 PhDs.

Company: Maxon

Booth: 1227

Headquartered in Friedrichsdorf, Germany, Maxon Computer is a developer of professional 3D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions. Its award-winning Cinema 4D and Redshift 3D software products have been used extensively to help create and render everything from stunning visual effects in top feature films, TV shows and commercials, cutting-edge game cinematics for AAA games, as well as for medical illustration, architectural and industrial design applications. Maxon has offices in Germany, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan and Singapore. Maxon products are available directly from the website and its worldwide distribution network. Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

Company: Microsoft Corporation

Booth: 1351

Microsoft Azure for media and entertainment - The intelligent cloud for content owners and creators: Create content more quickly and collaborate from everywhere. Move your archives to the cloud cost effectively, then enrich your archives with Microsoft AI. Maximize engagement by delivering personalized content to millions of users with Azure. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with the top engineers from Microsoft’s Azure services teams to learn about the latest developments and trends in cloud-based rendering and media workflows. Tell us about your projects and requirements, and we’ll help guide you to the solution that best fits your needs.

Company: Motion Analysis Corporation

Booth: 1125

For over 35 years we have provided state-of-the-art 3D motion capture systems. Our continual focus on product and software development ensures our customers’ investment in their systems is protected. We offer high quality cameras that are fully interchangeable; making adding cameras a simple plug and play exercise. A team of highly qualified professionals with relevant industry experience ensures that systems and applications are successfully installed and fully optimized. Applications include: biomechanics, broadcast, sports analysis, game production, VR & AR, Robotics, film, research, engineering and rigid object tracking. Contact us: sales@motionanalysis.com for more information on your specific application requirements.

Company: Observer Analytics

Booth: 7

Observer Analytics is an analytics platform built specifically for virtual and augmented reality (VR & AR) content. Observer’s technology allows teams to track users’ actions and movements for the purpose of understanding how they behave in immersive experiences. Companies use our tools to track and analyze interactions ranging from where they look, what they touch, where they walk, and the critical interactions that take place throughout a session. Our platform is content-agnostic, meaning that if you are building an immersive training experience or the next hit consumer game, Observer Analytics can power your data collection and analysis needs.

Company: Pogo Linux Corp.

Booth: 720

Pogo Linux is a global solutions provider specializing in engineered server, workstation, and storage solutions for every market. Known for quality hardware, deep IT expertise, and fanatical support, Pogo has a twenty year track record as a trusted technology partner for universities, Fortune 500 companies, and government organizations.

Company: PolyPort Inc

Booth: 1154

PolyPort is the game-changing 3D Asset Control provider transforming how the modern creative workforce collaborates, distributes, and protects high-value digital assets. Our simple, yet sophisticated proprietary software facilitates a frictionless cross-platform solution enabling 3D content creators, collaborators, and brands to design, share, and edit digital assets no matter the workflow - Photoshop to Autodesk, Back to Autodesk to Game Engine, Back to Autodesk to Slack to Email, and on. Whether you’re collaborating with designers or licensing content, our innovative award-winning file history, tracking and embedded encryption technology empowers users to engage the best talent, wherever they are in the world, piracy-free.

Company: Puget Systems

Booth: 854

Puget Systems is based in the Seattle suburb of Auburn, WA, and specializes in high-performance custom built workstations. We believe computers should be a pleasure to purchase and own; they should get your work done and not be a hindrance. That's why we offer personal consulting and support that is becoming quite rare in this industry. Far too much time is wasted on getting technology to function properly. For this reason, all of our systems undergo extensive testing to ensure we are providing our clients with optimal solutions for their workflow. This allows the end-users to focus on what matters most, their craft.

Company: Qualisys

Booth: 1455

Qualisys has over 30 years of experience in motion capture within biomechanical research. Bringing this expertise and philosophy to the entertainment sector, we have created the most user-friendly application of human tracking for film, gaming and live broadcasting currently available.

Qualisys’ solutions for animation allow for real-time solving of multiple characters, streamed in 150+ fps straight into the game engine or animation software of your choice. The QTM Skeleton Solver provides direct streaming without middleware or third-party software into tools like Unity, Unreal, MotionBuilder, Maya, and iClone.

This year at SIGGRAPH, get a preview of Qualisys' location-based VR and AR capabilities, as well as the virtual camera application and new mocap suits available July 28.

Company: Quantum Corp.

Booth: 1009

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: OTCPK: QMCO

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum’s platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That’s why the world’s leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

Company: Redshift Rendering Technologies

Booth: 747

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Redshift Rendering Technologies (Redshift) is the developer of professional 3D rendering solutions. It’s flagship product, REDSHIFT, has been used to render everything from stunning visual effects in feature films, TV shows and commercials, to cutting-edge AAA game cinematics, and is also used extensively for medical illustration as well as architectural and industrial design applications. By leveraging the incredible computing performance of the GPU, REDSHIFT dramatically speeds up rendering, resulting in faster iterations and lower costs. REDSHIFT is available for purchase directly from the website or worldwide distribution network. Redshift Rendering Technologies is a subsidiary of Maxon Inc.

Company: Ringling College of Art and Design

Booth: 1140

Since 1931, Ringling College of Art and Design has cultivated the creative spirit in students from around the globe. The private, not-for-profit, fully-accredited college offers the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in eleven disciplines and the Bachelor of Arts in two. The College’s rigorous curriculum employs the studio model of teaching and immediately engages students through a comprehensive program that is both specific to the major of study and focused on the liberal arts. The Ringling College teaching model ultimately shapes students into highly employable and globally aware artists and designers.

Company: Rokoko

Booth: 855

Rokoko offers high-end motion capture tools that are affordable, intuitive, and accessible to all.

Full body capture, face capture, virtual production, and the world’s largest marketplace of motion assets are all part of Rokoko’s product line. Smartgloves for finger tracking will be released later in 2019.

Visit booth #855 at SIGGRAPH 2019 and see the tools in action, or book a free online demo at rokoko.com.

Company: Safe Software

Booth: 650

Safe Software delivers FME, the data integration platform with the best support for spatial data worldwide. Whether you need to extract, transform, load, integrate, validate, or share data, FME’s intuitive interface automates your workflows and eliminates coding. Connect data from 400+ (and counting) systems, including GIS, CAD, database, geospatial, tabular, BIM, 3D, point cloud / LiDAR, raster, XML, and cloud. Since 1993, FME has helped over 10,000 organizations maximize the value of their data.

Company: TAIWAN PAVILION

Booth: 703

Taiwan Pavilion is advised by Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs and National Development Council in Taiwan. This year, we present the cross-industry application of computer graphics technology.

Taiwan Pavilion aims to showcase the possibility and ingenuity of Taiwan original animation IP, powerful visual effects technology, accelerated computing technology, real-time production solution, and scanner service. You will find not only the latest technologies and services, but also the most diversified digital content resource and talent exchange platform. Please do stop by; hope to see you around!

Company: The Animation Workshop, VIA UC

Booth: 1029

The Animation Workshop, VIA University College (Booth #1227), is a European Center of Animation, Visualization and Digital Storytelling located in Viborg, Denmark. We enjoy a strong and wide reputation in the international film industry, yet we are much more than a school. We help design municipal strategies, run a creative industry cluster and a national center of expertise in the areas of education, research, culture, communication and business development. We benefit from a strong international network of artists and professionals, hold the most satisfied students in Denmark and rank Top 10 of the 2019 International Animation Schools (Animation Career Review).

Company: Unity Technologies

Booth: 1241

Unity is the world’s leading content-creation engine.

Unity democratizes development by enabling success for any creator with a vision. In order to pave the path to success, we solve the hard technical and business-related problems developers face.

At SIGGRAPH 2019, we’re celebrating all creators. Join us at booth 1241 to learn how we are revolutionizing the art of storytelling with our high-fidelity graphics, flexible real-time 3D platform, and integrated artist tools and workflows.

We are excited to bring you three days of sessions and hands-on workshops in room #407. Discover the technology behind “The Heretic” short film and learn how Unity can power high-end visuals for game productions.

Company: Vicon

Booth: 741

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG) - LSE

Academy Award-winning Vicon is the world’s largest supplier of precision motion capture and tracking systems. It serves customers in the CG animation, object-tracking, virtual and augmented realities, engineering, broadcast, biomechanics, sports and clinical sciences arenas.

Vicon is a subsidiary of Oxford Metrics, the international software company servicing government, life sciences, entertainment and engineering markets.

A Few of Vicon’s Clients Include:

Entertainment: Framestore, Audiomotion, The Imaginarium, Quantic Dream, Ninja Theory, Konami, Activision, Sony, Dreamworks, ILM, USC, EA, Capture Lab, CD Projekt, Digic Pictures, IO Interactive, Creative Assembly, Plarium Games, Mocap Lab, Seasun.

Company: ViewSonic Corporation

Booth: 1114

ViewSonic’s professional monitor ColorPro™ series deliver color-accurate, true-to-life images with industry color standards including sRGB, Adobe RGB, calibration and uniformity. ColorPro™ series professional monitors serve as the ideal solution for creative work, such as photography, design, video editing, and more.

Company: Virtualitics

Booth: 916

VIP - Virtualitics Immersive Platform™ - is a state-of-the-art data analytics platform available to enterprise customers in a collaborative virtual environment and desktop experience. The advanced, patented technology is based on a decade of research at California Institute of Technology and NASA/JPL.

Company: XOOT

Booth: 10

The XOOT system is a new concept for how drawing screens are held. The screen floats weightlessly between positions and instantly locks in place for a secure drawing surface. This improves workflow by providing a quick and easy switch of screen position based on the current task. XOOT is a startup company. We have secured several pioneering patents for our screen positioning technology and we are focused on crowdfunding the launch of the XOOT system product. For more information on the XOOT system product or the XOOT Intellectual Property visit: www.XOOT.pro.

Company: Yadle

Booth: 9

Yadle is a File Intelligence and AI Platform. It continually analyzes your files, auto-tags them virtually, and augments your data to make it more useful. With Yadle, users more quickly and easily find, preview, and do things with assets. It also provides a federated view across all your data stored anywhere with Insights. Yadle is integrated into the Foundry Nuke, Autodesk Maya, Autodesk Shotgun, and Adobe Creative Cloud. And developers get access to an API and Plugins with examples.

Company: z-emotion

Booth: 717