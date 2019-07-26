SIGGRAPH 2019 : Presents Global Spectacle of Top Minds in Computer Graphics

Conference Offers Slate of Diverse, International Speakers

SIGGRAPH 2019, kicking off next week, announces impressive slate of world-renowned speakers across computer graphics industries. The 46th SIGGRAPH conference will take place 28 July–1 August at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190726005468/en/

photo by Jim Hagarty © 2018 ACM SIGGRAPH

“SIGGRAPH has always been an annual melting pot for sharing global ideas. And, as the makeup of our community continues to diversify, I am proud that this year’s conference — once again — offers a showcase of CG industries that crosses international lines,” noted SIGGRAPH 2019 Conference Chair Mikki Rose.

SIGGRAPH 2019 is a five-day immersion into the latest innovations in computer graphics and interactivity, featuring advances in animation, virtual and augmented reality, games, 3D printing, machine learning, visual effects, artificial intelligence, ray tracing, mobile, and other cutting-edge technologies. With sessions that cover the latest research, hands-on demos that show what new technology can do, and thought-provoking talks by global innovators, speakers at SIGGRAPH are changing what’s possible.

Of those who will showcase work at SIGGRAPH 2019, highlights include:

Victoria Alonso, Marvel Studios (U.S. – keynote speaker; panelist, “The Making of Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’” Production Session)

Sebastian Sylwan, Felix & Paul Studios (Canada – panelist, “‘Space Explorers: Life in Orbit’ – Filming VR In Microgravity” Production Session)

Katherine Bouman, California Institute of Technology (U.S. – speaker, “Imaging a Black Hole with the Event Horizon Telescope” ACM SIGGRAPH Frontiers Talk)

Akira Nakayasu, Kobe Design University (Japan – creator, Art Gallery; speaker, “Under Water Environments” Experience Presentation)

Tim Sweeney, Epic Games (U.S. – speaker, “Foundational Principles & Technologies for the Metaverse” Talk)

Lukáš Likavčan, Masaryk University (Czech Republic – author, Art Papers; speaker, “Spaces, Territories, Perception” Art Papers session)

Andrew Glassner, The Imaginary Institute (U.S. – lecturer, “Deep Learning: A Crash Course” Course)

Ayush Tewari, Max Planck Institute for Informatics (Germany – author, Technical Papers; speaker, “11. Neural Rendering” Technical Papers session)

Sean Santiago and Chrysta Burton, Netflix (U.S. – panelists, “The VFX of Netflix Series” Production Session)

Keith Miller, Weta Digital (New Zealand – speaker, “Childish Gambino’s Pharos – Real-time Dome Projection for Live Concert” Talk)

Francisco Cortina, Magic Leap (U.S. – creator, Immersive Pavilion; speaker “Be Productive in New Ways” Experience Presentation)

Lauren McCallum, Mill Film (Canada – panelist, ACM SIGGRAPH Diversity and Inclusion Summit)

Aidan Sarsfield, Animal Logic (Australia – panelist “Predictive and Proactive Pipelines: Approaches to Monitoring and Optimizing CG Film Production” Panel)

Veronica Wendt, National Defense University (U.S. – speaker, “Cybersecurity – Threats to Business from Emerging Technologies” in Business Symposium)

Jun Xing, miHoYo Inc. (China – contributor, “VR Hair Salon for Avatars” demo in Real-Time Live!)

Vladimir Mastilovic, 3Lateral (Serbia – panelist, “FACS at 40” Panel)

Martin Wicke, Google (U.S. – speaker, “How Computer Graphics Expertise Will Further the State of the Art in Machine Learning” ACM SIGGRAPH Frontiers Talk)

Katja Wolff, ETH Zurich (Switzerland – author, Technical Papers; speaker, “10. Textiles and Fabrication” Technical Papers session)

Adriana Schulz (U.S. – author, Technical Papers; speaker, “4. Capture Control” Technical Papers session)

Evgeniy Khapugin and Alexey Silantiev, Nekki Limited, Banzai Games (Russia – lecturers, “Physics-Based Character Animation With Cascadeur” Studio Workshop)

Candice Weber, Titmouse Animation (Canada – lecturer, “Creative Brainstorming in After Effects” Studio Workshop)

Donna Cox, National Center for Supercomputing (U.S. – moderator, “Untold HERstories: An Homage to SIGGRAPH” Panel; panelist, ACM SIGGRAPH Diversity and Inclusion Summit)

Daniel Cohen-Or, Ph.D., Tel Aviv University (Israel – author, Technical Papers; speaker, “18. Off the Deep End” Technical Papers session)

Rose adds, “Our theme this year is ‘Thrive,’ and there is no question that the fantastic men, women, and non-binary professionals who are participating at the conference in Los Angeles are thriving when it comes to their creativity and talent.”

Watch a preview of conference content across all programs.

Register to hear from these and more incredible speakers during SIGGRAPH 2019, the 46th international conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques: s2019.SIGGRAPH.org/register.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH 2019

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community where researchers, artists, and technologists collide to progress applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience for inspiring transformative advancements across the disciplines of computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2019, the 46th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place from 28 July–1 August at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190726005468/en/