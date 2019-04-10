SIGGRAPH 2019 is Ready: Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso to Keynote

Fresh off of a history-making awards season, SIGGRAPH
2019 announces Marvel
Studios Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso as
its keynote speaker. SIGGRAPH 2019 will run 28 July–1 August in downtown
Los Angeles, and registration is now open. Known for its diverse,
global, and innovative community, the annual SIGGRAPH conference is a
melting pot for researchers, artists, and technologists, among other
professionals.
Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso Image credit: Marvel Studios © 2019
In its 46th year, the SIGGRAPH conference looks to inspire the next
generation, inclusive of gender, race, ability, and beyond.
“Victoria is the ultimate symbol of where the computer graphics industry
is headed and a true visionary for inclusivity,” said SIGGRAPH 2019
Conference Chair Mikki Rose. “Her outlook reflects the future I envision
for computer graphics and for SIGGRAPH. I am thrilled to have her
keynote this summer’s conference and cannot wait to hear more of her
story.”
One of few women in Hollywood to hold such a prominent title, Alonso’s
dedication to the industry has been admired for a long time, leading to
multiple awards and honors, including the 2015 New York Women in Film &
Television Muse Award for Outstanding Vision and Achievement, the
Advanced Imaging Society’s first female Harold Lloyd Award recipient,
and the 2017 VES Visionary Award (another female first). A native of
Buenos Aires, her career began in visual effects and included a
four-year stint at Digital Domain.
Alonso’s film credits include productions such as Ridley Scott’s
“Kingdom of Heaven,” Tim Burton’s “Big Fish,” Andrew Adamson’s “Shrek,”
and numerous Marvel titles — “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “Thor,” “Captain
America: The First Avenger,” “Iron Man 3,” “Captain America: The Winter
Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Thor: The Dark World,”
“Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Ant-Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Doctor
Strange,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,”
“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ant-Man
and The Wasp,” and, most recently, “Captain Marvel.”
"I've been attending SIGGRAPH since before there was a line at the
ladies’ room,” said Alonso. “I’m very much looking forward to having a
candid conversation about the state of visual effects, diversity, and
representation in our industry.”
She added, “At Marvel Studios, we have always tried to push boundaries
with both our storytelling and our visual effects. Bringing our work to
SIGGRAPH each year offers us the opportunity to help shape the future of
filmmaking."
The 2019 keynote session will be presented as a fireside chat, allowing
attendees the opportunity to hear Alonso discuss her life and career in
an intimate setting.
Access to the keynote
session is available to Full Conference Platinum, Full Conference,
Business Symposium, and Select Conference registration levels. Learn
more about SIGGRAPH 2019 registration: s2019.SIGGRAPH.org/register.
