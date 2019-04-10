SIGGRAPH 2019 is Ready: Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso to Keynote

Registration Now Open for Conference in Los Angeles, 28 July–1 August

Fresh off of a history-making awards season, SIGGRAPH 2019 announces Marvel Studios Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso as its keynote speaker. SIGGRAPH 2019 will run 28 July–1 August in downtown Los Angeles, and registration is now open. Known for its diverse, global, and innovative community, the annual SIGGRAPH conference is a melting pot for researchers, artists, and technologists, among other professionals.

Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso Image credit: Marvel Studios © 2019

In its 46th year, the SIGGRAPH conference looks to inspire the next generation, inclusive of gender, race, ability, and beyond.

“Victoria is the ultimate symbol of where the computer graphics industry is headed and a true visionary for inclusivity,” said SIGGRAPH 2019 Conference Chair Mikki Rose. “Her outlook reflects the future I envision for computer graphics and for SIGGRAPH. I am thrilled to have her keynote this summer’s conference and cannot wait to hear more of her story.”

One of few women in Hollywood to hold such a prominent title, Alonso’s dedication to the industry has been admired for a long time, leading to multiple awards and honors, including the 2015 New York Women in Film & Television Muse Award for Outstanding Vision and Achievement, the Advanced Imaging Society’s first female Harold Lloyd Award recipient, and the 2017 VES Visionary Award (another female first). A native of Buenos Aires, her career began in visual effects and included a four-year stint at Digital Domain.

Alonso’s film credits include productions such as Ridley Scott’s “Kingdom of Heaven,” Tim Burton’s “Big Fish,” Andrew Adamson’s “Shrek,” and numerous Marvel titles — “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “Thor,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Iron Man 3,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Ant-Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Doctor Strange,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” and, most recently, “Captain Marvel.”

"I've been attending SIGGRAPH since before there was a line at the ladies’ room,” said Alonso. “I’m very much looking forward to having a candid conversation about the state of visual effects, diversity, and representation in our industry.”

She added, “At Marvel Studios, we have always tried to push boundaries with both our storytelling and our visual effects. Bringing our work to SIGGRAPH each year offers us the opportunity to help shape the future of filmmaking."

The 2019 keynote session will be presented as a fireside chat, allowing attendees the opportunity to hear Alonso discuss her life and career in an intimate setting.

Access to the keynote session is available to Full Conference Platinum, Full Conference, Business Symposium, and Select Conference registration levels. Learn more about SIGGRAPH 2019 registration: s2019.SIGGRAPH.org/register.

