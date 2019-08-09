Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SIGNED INTO LAW: Oroho Bill Permanently Establishes NJ Hemp Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

Senator Steven Oroho's legislation that permanently enacts a State program to permit hemp growth for industrial use has been signed into law.

Sen. Steven Oroho's legislation that permanently enacts a State program to permit hemp growth for industrial use has been signed into law. (SenateNJ.com)

'Garden State farmers are now able to increase and diversify their crop yield through cultivating industrial hemp,' said Oroho (R- Sussex, Warren, Morris). 'Found in more than 25,000 products, the versatile and profitable hemp plant will encourage new business growth and boost the state's agricultural economy. With burdensome federal and state regulations removed, New Jersey farmers can greatly benefit from this potential billion dollar industry.'

Senator Oroho's bipartisan law, S-3686 /A-5322, repeals the New Jersey Industrial Hemp Pilot Program - the pilot program established earlier this session - and replaces it with a permanent program to establish guidelines for the growing of hemp for industrial use.

In the Assembly, the bill was co-sponsored by Assemblymen Parker Space and Hal Wirths (R- Sussex, Warren, Morris).

Industrial hemp is a strain of the cannabis sativa plant that is grown specifically for industrial uses. Among these uses are fiber, building materials, plastic and composite materials, paper, animal bedding, water and soil purification, weed control, cosmetics, automotive parts, furniture, agricultural applications, and biofuels. Hemp is considered a super food, that is thought to improve heart health and reduce cholesterol levels. The National Conference of State Legislatures estimates that the plant may be used in more than 25,000 products.

Hemp was removed from the controlled substance list in the 2018 federal 'Farm Bill.'

A number of state legislatures have taken action to promote industrial hemp as an agricultural commodity. At least forty-one states have passed legislation related to industrial hemp and at least thirty-nine states have considered legislation that allowed for hemp cultivation and production programs.

The hemp that would be permitted to be grown in New Jersey does not contain the substances that are used in marijuana either for medicinal or recreational use.

'I am proud that the Garden State is taking this step to grow and cultivate the hemp industry,' added Oroho. 'The benefits to both family farmers and consumers are limitless. New Jersey is now the new frontier for hemp.'

Disclaimer

New Jersey Senate Republicans published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 17:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Prices Paid for Building Materials Increase in July
PU
01:43pWall Street drops as Trump comments fan trade worries
RE
01:36pInvestors embrace ESG investing but don't target gun stocks
RE
01:26pBritish Pound Hits Multiyear Lows as Brexit Deals Blow to Economy
DJ
01:21pOil rises on European stock draw despite demand slowdown forecast
RE
01:21pSIGNED INTO LAW : Oroho Bill Permanently Establishes NJ Hemp Program
PU
01:21pCURRENCIES : Currency Wars: Why 'fear Of Failure' May Stop Trump From Intervening To Weaken Dollar
DJ
01:19pWalmart tells staff to pull violent video game signage from stores
RE
01:18pBritain calls for independent investigation into Hong Kong protests
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update
3LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
4HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. : HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: HELLA compensates for challenging market conditions and outper..
5COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Germany to review options for its 15% Commerzbank stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group