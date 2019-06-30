SIIG Saudi Industrial Investment SJSC : Saudi Industrial Investment Group SIIG announces the date of distribution of dividends to shareholders for the first half of 2019

Saudi Industrial Investment Group SIIG announces that the distribution date of cash dividends to shareholders for the first half of 2019 will be starting on Thursday, 08-11-1440H corresponding to 11-07-2019, in accordance with the Board of Directors resolution on their meeting held on 03-08-1440H corresponding to 08-04-2019, which was announced on Tadawul website on 09-04-2019, where it came as follows:

1. Date of the Board of Directors resolution: 03-08-1440H corresponding to 08-04-2019

2. Total amount dividend distributed: SAR 337.5 Million.

3. The number of eligible shares: 450 Million shares.

4. Dividend per share: SAR 0.75

5. Percentage of Dividend to the share book value: 7.5%

6. Eligibility Date: The eligibility date will be at the closing of trading on Sunday, 27-10-1440H corresponding to 30-06-2019 and the shareholders who receive the dividends will be as per the shareholder registry of the Securities Depository Center (Edaa) at the end of the second trading day following the eligibility date.

The dividend distribution will begin by depositing the shareholders' dividends in their portfolios through Riyad Bank by direct transfer to their bank accounts which linked to the portfolios of the shareholders. If the deposit is not available or incomplete, please visit the nearest Riyad Bank branch or contact Riyad Bank on (0114865996 ), (0114865993) or (0114865957) or call (0112792522) 301 or 302.

SIIG would like to remind all shareholders to update their data and ensure that their bank account numbers are linked with their investment portfolios to ensure that their dividends are deposited directly in their accounts.

