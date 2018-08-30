SIJ Acroni Optimizes Production with Quintiq in Bid to Remain Top Steel Producer in Europe

Quintiq, a Dassault
Systèmes company and global leader in supply chain planning and
optimization (SCP&O), announced today that SIJ Acroni has selected
Quintiq to deliver an integrated planning solution to optimize its
production processes. SIJ Acroni is part of the SIJ Group, the largest
Slovenian vertically integrated metallurgical group and one of the
largest producers of stainless and special steels in Europe.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005412/en/
Copyright: SIJ Acroni, photographer: Tomo Jeseničnik.
The SIJ Group has made strides toward its mission to become the most
successful niche manufacturer of steel products in Europe. One
particularly significant move in recent years was increasing its share
of steel products with higher added value from 55% to 70%. The group
then embarked on a search for a technology partner that would enable it
to sustain this high-volume growth while maintaining excellent customer
service. The search ended with Quintiq’s appointment as the production
planning partner for SIJ Acroni.
Quintiq was the clear choice for SIJ Acroni. The vast experience and
expertise of the Quintiq team in steel production planning was evident
in its track record of successful projects for some of the world’s
largest steel manufacturers. The Quintiq solution will equip SIJ Acroni
with end-to-end visibility of its supply chain – from steelmaking to
slitting and packaging. Full visibility will enable the company to
better plan and optimize its resources and inventory, quickly identify
and eliminate production bottlenecks, and improve overall process flows.
“Competition is growing in the steelmaking market and the winners will
be the companies that can consistently offer their customers the
highest-quality products and the highest-delivery performance while at
the same time, optimizing the use of their internal production assets,”
says Vladimir Arshinov, CIO of SIJ Group. “In our project with Quintiq,
our goal isn’t merely to balance our day-to-day execution to deliver on
those three areas, but to achieve significant improvements in each one
of them. To maintain our leadership position in the market, we selected
one of the most advanced planning systems from Quintiq. It was the only
system robust enough to fulfil our most stringent requirements and
flexible enough to adapt to our unique production configuration and
complicated technological routes.”
The Quintiq solution will integrate all planning activities in SIJ
Acroni’s steelmaking plant and rolling facilities: “The solution will
enable our planners to better balance the metal flow through the factory
and fulfill orders faster while working with lower inventories. It will
maximize utilization of available capacity by optimizing bottleneck
resources and in doing so, expand SIJ Acroni’s production capacity of
steel products even further,” says Branko Žerdoner, general manager, SIJ
Acroni. “The solution will also reduce the impact of disruptions and
unexpected downtimes, and schedule maintenance according to commercial
priorities.”
“Customers look to Quintiq for a powerful planning solution that will
meet their business needs and fit their unique operating environment.
Quintiq delivers every single time,” said Markus Malinen, vice president
EMEAR, Quintiq. “We know the steel industry very well and we’re
confident that we will not only enable, but accelerate, SIJ Acroni’s
efforts toward maintaining its leading position in the European and
global niche steel markets.”
About SIJ Acroni
SIJ Acroni is part of the SIJ Group, the largest vertically integrated
metallurgical group in Slovenia and a leading player in the European and
global niche steel markets. SIJ Group ranks among the top ten Slovenian
business groups and top five Slovenian exporters. SIJ Acroni is a part
of the SIJ Group steel division and the biggest company in the group. It
is the leading producer of stainless steel quarto plates in Europe and
third in the world. SIJ Group also ranks as one of the largest European
producers of tool steels.
For more information, visit sij.acroni.si,
sij.si
or follow SIJ Group on LinkedIn
and Instagram.
About Quintiq
Every business has its supply chain planning challenges. Some of those
challenges are large. Some are complex. Some seem impossible to solve.
Since 1997, Quintiq has been solving each of these challenges with a
supply chain planning & optimization software system. Today,
approximately 12,000 users in over 80 countries rely on Quintiq software
to plan and optimize workforces, logistics and production. Part of
Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), Quintiq has
headquarters in the Netherlands and the USA, and offices around the
world.
For more information, visit quintiq.com
or follow Quintiq on Twitter,
Facebook,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005412/en/