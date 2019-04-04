SIKA EXPANDS PRODUCTION CAPACITIES IN EGYPT

Sika is developing its mortar plant in Alexandria, Egypt, and investing in additional production lines. This expansion will bring its capacities into line with the rising demand from the booming construction market. Egypt has one of the largest populations of all the countries in the region, with some 100 million inhabitants and a thriving construction industry.

Egypt's construction industry is growing at an extremely fast pace. The primary factors driving demand for construction materials are major projects in the emerging megacities, like the new capital city east of Cairo, the new Alamein City west of Alexandria, and many other building projects in the Cairo and Alexandria metropolitan areas. Sika will use its additional production capacities to harness this growth in the market and further reinforce its leadership position in mortar products.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "We are delivering excellent growth rates in Egypt and have doubled our production capacities for mortars. This is a key competitive advantage in a market, such as Egypt, that is expanding at such a fast pace. We have laid a foundation for growth that outstrips the market, thus positioning ourselves as a strong partner of high-performance products for the construction industry."

VAST INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS

With its rapidly growing population Egypt has enormous requirements in terms of living space as well as transportation and energy infrastructures. On top of this, a high level of investment is being channeled into the expansion of tourism infrastructure. According to forecasts, the construction industry is expected to grow by just under 11% this year, with an average growth rate of over 10% until 2023.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 20,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.09 billion in 2018.

