Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SIKA EXPANDS PRODUCTION CAPACITIES IN EGYPT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 01:01am EDT

SIKA EXPANDS PRODUCTION CAPACITIES IN EGYPT

Sika is developing its mortar plant in Alexandria, Egypt, and investing in additional production lines. This expansion will bring its capacities into line with the rising demand from the booming construction market. Egypt has one of the largest populations of all the countries in the region, with some 100 million inhabitants and a thriving construction industry.

Egypt's construction industry is growing at an extremely fast pace. The primary factors driving demand for construction materials are major projects in the emerging megacities, like the new capital city east of Cairo, the new Alamein City west of Alexandria, and many other building projects in the Cairo and Alexandria metropolitan areas. Sika will use its additional production capacities to harness this growth in the market and further reinforce its leadership position in mortar products.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "We are delivering excellent growth rates in Egypt and have doubled our production capacities for mortars. This is a key competitive advantage in a market, such as Egypt, that is expanding at such a fast pace. We have laid a foundation for growth that outstrips the market, thus positioning ourselves as a strong partner of high-performance products for the construction industry."

VAST INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS
With its rapidly growing population Egypt has enormous requirements in terms of living space as well as transportation and energy infrastructures. On top of this, a high level of investment is being channeled into the expansion of tourism infrastructure. According to forecasts, the construction industry is expected to grow by just under 11% this year, with an average growth rate of over 10% until 2023.

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 20,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.09 billion in 2018.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Attachment

sika_mainlogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27aCEVA LOGISTICS AG : Notice of Annual General Meetin...
PU
01:27a2019 AFCON : Amuneke dreams Taifa Stars, Super Eagles clash
AQ
01:26aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Kachikwu Re-elected President of African Oil Producers
AQ
01:26aTotal Increases Share Capital After Dividend Payment
DJ
01:25aSwiss medical device maker Medacta valued at $1.9 billion in IPO
RE
01:25aBank workers see salaries skyrocket
AQ
01:22aZEHNDER : Johannes Bollmann joins Group Executive Committee
PU
01:22aPT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK : Notice To The Shareholders of PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (English)
PU
01:22aB&S : reaches agreement on acquiring majority stake in Lagaay
PU
01:22aCLARIANT : Hello to a “sweet” market-first for HAZARD LABEL-FREE COSMETICS
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers
3BP : BP : Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas
4COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit plans to make bid for Commerzbank
5CARL ICAHN SOLD LYFT STAKE TO SOROS PRIOR TO IPO: WSJ
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About