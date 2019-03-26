Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SIKA STARTS MORTAR PRODUCTION IN SENEGAL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 02:02am EDT

Sika AG / SIKA STARTS MORTAR PRODUCTION IN SENEGAL . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sika is expanding production capacity in Senegal, West Africa, by opening a mortar production facility at its existing factory in Dakar. The plant will initially manufacture tile adhesives, grouts, concrete repair and waterproofing mortars and at a later stage cementitious flooring solutions.

Two years after the establishment of the new national subsidiary, and one year after opening a concrete admixtures plant, Sika is now starting to produce mortar products in Senegal. With its expansion strategy, Sika aims to further increase its market share in the booming construction market, one of the country's key economic sectors. Senegal has one of the strongest growth rates in sub-Saharan Africa. Its economy grew by 7% in the past year. Average growth of 6% is forecast for the construction market over the next few years.

Ivo Schädler, EMEA Regional Manager: "Our growth strategy in Africa has paid off, and we are achieving above-average growth rates. Over the last four years alone, we have increased sales on the African continent by more than 21% per year. In West Africa, Senegal is one of the fastest-growing countries with large investment projects in the areas of infrastructure, transport, energy, and oil. We want to position Sika in these major projects and bring the best products, systems, and services to our customers."

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 20,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.09 billion in 2018.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sika AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Sika AG
Zugerstrasse 50 Baar Switzerland

WKN: 858573;ISIN: CH0000587979;
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10aSOLO OIL : New Corporate Presentation
PU
03:10aAVES ONE : According to preliminary calculations, Aves One achieves sustainable profitability in the past fiscal year 2018 and expects a strong fiscal year 2019
EQ
03:07aAPPLE : news subscription service a mixed bag for publishers
AQ
03:06aAsiana Airlines reveals wider loss after auditor's red flags, shares plunge
RE
03:06aGUARANTY TRUST BANK : GTBank Builds Nigeria's First Digital Play Centre for Children
AQ
03:06aAPPLE : announces new TV and games services
AQ
03:06aHYUNDAI HCN : app will let drivers unlock car via phone
AQ
03:06aCANDY HEAD : Urges Everyone to Adopt Healthy Eating Habits for National Nutrition Month
PR
03:05aCrisis-hit Fastjet secures another extension on its loan agreement
RE
03:05aJOST WERKE AG : ?JOST confirms record sales and record earnings for fiscal year 2018
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Elec flags earnings miss as chip prices slide
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : China will open further to foreign investment - premier assures global executives
5APPLE : Apple News+, at $10 a month, could deliver more content than multiple subscriptions

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.