Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 1,000 MILLION DUAL-TRANCHE BONDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 1,000 MILLION DUAL-TRANCHE BONDS

Sika Capital B.V. in the Netherlands, with a guarantee from Sika AG, today successfully completed a dual-tranche bonds offering with a total amount of EUR 1,000 million. The payment date of the bonds is April 29, 2019. The bonds were placed under the global coordination of Citigroup, with Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank and Credit Suisse acting as joint lead managers.  The bonds are planned to be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange ("Euronext Dublin"). Sika intends to use the net proceeds from the bonds offering for the partial financing of the recently announced acquisition of the Parex Group.

Key data: 

  • EUR 500 million bond 2019-2027 with a fixed coupon of 0.875% per annum.
  • EUR 500 million bond 2019-2031 with a fixed coupon of 1.500% per annum.             

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 20,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.09 billion in 2018.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

 Attachment

sika_mainlogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pCHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY HOLD : to set up JV with GDAAS
AQ
02:52pLAS VEGAS XPRESS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:52pMKS INSTRUMENTS : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:51pDREAM HOMES & DEVELOPMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
02:50pBoeing brainstorms to regain trust in MAX, Trump urges rebranding
RE
02:49pCENTURY BANCORP, INC. : and Century Bank and Trust Company Elect Barry R. Sloane to Chairman of the Board and Linda Sloane Kay to Vice Chair of the Board
BU
02:48pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Affordable online training for everyone who uses Tableau in your organization
PU
02:48pARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $4M Fannie Mae DUS® in Houston, TX
PU
02:45pHarm to Irish peace accord would prevent U.S.-UK trade deal post-Brexit - Pelosi
RE
02:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pelosi Says She Wasn't Pleased When Trump Put Tariffs On EU Because US Lost Opportunity To Join With Eu And Put Pressure On China
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDI AG : VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC : ORGANIGRAM : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results; Record Net Revenue of $26.9..
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : offers fresh details on overhaul progress as revenue slides
5CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDI : CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Fin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About