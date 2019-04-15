SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 1,000 MILLION DUAL-TRANCHE BONDS

Sika Capital B.V. in the Netherlands, with a guarantee from Sika AG, today successfully completed a dual-tranche bonds offering with a total amount of EUR 1,000 million. The payment date of the bonds is April 29, 2019. The bonds were placed under the global coordination of Citigroup, with Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank and Credit Suisse acting as joint lead managers. The bonds are planned to be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange ("Euronext Dublin"). Sika intends to use the net proceeds from the bonds offering for the partial financing of the recently announced acquisition of the Parex Group.

Key data:

EUR 500 million bond 2019-2027 with a fixed coupon of 0.875% per annum.

EUR 500 million bond 2019-2031 with a fixed coupon of 1.500% per annum.

