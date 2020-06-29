The Pieralisi Group has chosen to be sponsor of the 17th International Oil Competition 'SILVER AIPO 2020'.

On Thursday the 4th and Friday the 5th of June the Jury awarded the prize for the best 'extra virgin olive oil' selecting among 416 samples. Faithful to its tradition as an highly innovative company, Pieralisi once again consolidates its primary role on the side of oil mills committed to enhancing the extraordinary olives variety of the Mediterranean area.

As a consequence of the current limitations caused by the pandemic emergency, Aipo decided to give full exploitation of all the registered oils through social medias. Each oil was also combined with a specific dish of the traditional Italian or Mediterranean cuisine for which the use of a high quality extra virgin oil (with light, medium or intense taste) is a must.

Pieralisi wishes a great success to all the producers participating in the Competition with the hope that the end of the pandemic will allow them to be leaders in the olive oil market.