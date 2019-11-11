SIMO Holdings Inc (Skyroam) Announces European Patent to Protect Its vSIM Technology

Skyroam, a leading global WiFi provider that keeps travellers connected around the world through mobile hotspots, has announced the issue of a European patent (patent number: EP2248354B1) on its Virtual SIM (vSIM) technology. Ten years after the initial filing, this patent protects the company’s significant investment in research and development and opens the pipeline for future innovation and partnerships powered by vSIM.

This comes after the WiFi provider has been granted $2.2M in damages and a verdict of willful patent infringement against uCloudLink Network Technology Ltd, brand-named GlocalMe, by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Skyroam

Skyroam was founded in Silicon Valley by technology innovators who identified a common pain-point among fellow travellers: getting fast, secure, and reliable mobile internet connection on the road. To solve this problem, Skyroam developed and patented its virtual SIM (vSIM) technology, which delivers on-demand local wireless data through local carrier partnerships around the world. Enjoyed by over 15 million users worldwide, Skyroam’s global hotspots, embedded with a vSIM, enable unlimited mobile WiFi in 130+ countries. Skyroam’s vSIM technology also provides global mobile data access to IoT, M2M, and wearables applications. Visit www.skyroam.com for more information and stay in touch at @MySkyroam on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Skyroam is backed by over $50 million in funding, led by Lenovo Group and worldwide VCs, and is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with additional offices in China, Germany, and the Philippines. Skyroam’s global hotspots are available across the US, Europe, and around the world at retail and airport shops including Lufthansa Worldshop, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Philippine Airlines, BluWire, InMotion Entertainment, Expansys, and vending machines at select airports.

